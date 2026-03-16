Shock Liverpool legend emerges as interim option to replace Arne Slot: report

Liverpool manager Arne Slot looks on after his side drew 1-1 with Tottenham in the Premier League

A surprise Liverpool candidate has emerged as a potential replacement for Arne Slot.

The reigning Premier League champions have suffered a disappointing campaign, with their hopes for qualifying for the Champions League hanging in the balance.

Richarlison's late leveller for Spurs in their 1-1 draw at Anfield yesterday saw boos ring around Anfield following the full-time whistle, with Slot again forced to face some tricky questions post-match over his future.

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Who has been tipped to replace Arne Slot at Liverpool?

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The Reds have again seen a dip in form of late, winning just one of their last four in all competitions, which included defeat in Turkey against Galatasaray in their Champions League last 16 first leg.

Just two points behind Aston Villa in fourth, Slot's side do have eight games to secure UCL football for next season, with fifth spot perhaps enough come the end of the season, but fans are losing patience with their Dutch boss over their performances.

Arne Slot has seen his Liverpool side struggle for consistency this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes in Spain, former midfielder and ex-Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is being eyed as a potential interim managerial appointment to replace Slot, should FSG choose to relieve Slot of his duties.

The report states that Gerrard's name has been mentioned on an interim basis only until the end of the 2025/26 season, while they devise a full plan to perhaps replace Slot with a more comprehensive name ready for next year.

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Liverpool are said to be 'continuing to evaluate their options', with the Reds still in the UEFA Champions League and the FA Cup, as Slot looks to deliver at least one piece of silverware in his second season.

Gerrard has managed in the Premier League before with Aston Villa, and enjoyed big success in Scotland as Rangers manager – but last coached in the Saudi Pro League with Al-Ettifaq and has been out of work since leaving the Gulf State.

Steven Gerrard has been mentioned as a potential interim option at Anfield (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo's view, Liverpool are never really a club that acts with haste, and we think Slot will remain at the club for now, unless things really take a turn for the worse and they crash out