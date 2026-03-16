Arsenal given green light to complete Sandro Tonali move, following agent's 'very likely' comment: report
Arsenal target Sandro Tonali's future is expected to drag on this summer
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Arsenal have been given the green light to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.
Tonali, 25, is under contract at St James' Park until 2029, but his agent has insisted this summer could spell the end of his time under Eddie Howe in the north east.
Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to hold an interest in the talented Italy internatonal, who will decide his next steps after the 2026 World Cup in the United States.Article continues below
Will Sandro Tonali move to Arsenal this summer?
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A tenacious ball winner with terrific vision, Tonali stands out currently among the best central midfielders in the Premier League.
Valued by Transfermarkt at €80m (£70m), the former Milan star is now keen to take the next step in his footballing journey, with his agent, Giuseppe Riso, talking up his chances of seeking a move elsewhere this summer.
"That’s right, that was the goal from the moment he went to England, to try to make him a stellar footballer," began Riso when asked if the plan was to push Tonali into football's elite tier. "I think he’s the Italian footballer with one of the highest values in the world."
Asked if interest from Arsenal and City could move quickly later this year, he added: “I don’t know, but it’s very likely. Everyone is waiting for the World Cup, then a thousand situations are created, but it all starts after the World Cup.”
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“It will be a very intense session, because so many teams have to renew themselves,” said Riso.
“In the year of the World Cup, the market starts in fact when the tournament ends. Clearly, many negotiations start setting them up now.”
Tonali has been outspoken on his relationship with Howe and his feelings towards staying at Newcastle in the past, but it appears everything will soon come to a head in the summer.
Could you see the 25-year-old playing for Arsenal under Arteta? Or perhaps elsewhere?
Matthew Holt writes freelance for FourFourTwo, amongst others, and boasts previous experience at GOAL and SPORTBible. He now works with us alongside his time at Manchester United, aiding with online content for the website. Career highs include working at the FA Cup final, as well as scoring at Old Trafford in front of the Stretford End. A long-term sufferer of his beloved Scunthorpe United, he is often seen on the padel court, as well as occasionally as a six-a-side call-up.
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