Arsenal given green light to complete Sandro Tonali move, following agent's 'very likely' comment: report

Arsenal have been given the green light to sign Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali.

Tonali, 25, is under contract at St James' Park until 2029, but his agent has insisted this summer could spell the end of his time under Eddie Howe in the north east.

Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are also said to hold an interest in the talented Italy internatonal, who will decide his next steps after the 2026 World Cup in the United States.

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Will Sandro Tonali move to Arsenal this summer?

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A tenacious ball winner with terrific vision, Tonali stands out currently among the best central midfielders in the Premier League.

Valued by Transfermarkt at €80m (£70m), the former Milan star is now keen to take the next step in his footballing journey, with his agent, Giuseppe Riso, talking up his chances of seeking a move elsewhere this summer.

Sandro Tonali is valued at around the £70m mark - so could Arsenal afford him? (Image credit: Getty Images)

"That’s right, that was the goal from the moment he went to England, to try to make him a stellar footballer," began Riso when asked if the plan was to push Tonali into football's elite tier. "I think he’s the Italian footballer with one of the highest values in the world."

Asked if interest from Arsenal and City could move quickly later this year, he added: “I don’t know, but it’s very likely. Everyone is waiting for the World Cup, then a thousand situations are created, but it all starts after the World Cup.”

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“It will be a very intense session, because so many teams have to renew themselves,” said Riso.

“In the year of the World Cup, the market starts in fact when the tournament ends. Clearly, many negotiations start setting them up now.”

Mikel Arteta could be looking to bring in a new midfielder (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tonali has been outspoken on his relationship with Howe and his feelings towards staying at Newcastle in the past, but it appears everything will soon come to a head in the summer.

Could you see the 25-year-old playing for Arsenal under Arteta? Or perhaps elsewhere?