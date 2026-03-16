Who exactly is Jesse Derry? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

Jesse Derry is the son of former QPR and Crystal Palace hardnut Shaun Derry, but the two could not be further away in terms of similarities.

A product of the Eagles academy, 18-year-old Jesse is now with Chelsea after making the short switch across London back in 2025 and is now relishing opportunities under Liam Rosenior this season.

We see a lot of talented footballers pass through the Cobham academy, but with Derry, you feel there is a platform for the teenager to make a name for himself, something he is already showing this term. So who is he? FourFourTwo takes a deeper look with another scout report…

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So… who exactly is Jesse Derry?

Chelsea forward Jesse Derry is already catching the eye at youth level (Image credit: Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Jesse Derry

Position/s: Left winger

Age: 18 (Born: 30 June, 2007)

Nationality: England

Height: 1.80m (5ft 8in)

Preferred Foot: Left

Current Club: Chelsea

Beginning his career with Crystal Palace, Derry joined the club aged just five and rose through their coveted academy system before shining last year in their Under-18s side. The tenacious winger made his debut at the level whilst still a schoolboy before being named Palace’s Under-18s Player of the Season at the end of the 2023/24 campaign.

Fast forward to the summer of 2025, and Chelsea came knocking, offering Derry a four-year deal with the club, with his development having continued mostly this term in the UEFA Youth League at Under-19 level and with the club's Under-21 side.

Derry's strengths

Driving forward in possession: Usually seen playing off the last defender on the left, Derry loves to keep the ball close to him in tight spaces, almost eerily similar to how Jack Grealish plays.

Maybe it's the hair and the short socks, but it's almost like watching Grealish at Villa, as Derry's timid touches allow him to make sharp movements and push his team forward into attacking thirds.

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Right-footed ball striking: Derry loves nothing more than jinking inside of his man to open up his space on his favoured right foot. His terrific eye for the top corner has already helped create a brilliant catalogue of goals from just outside of the box, with defenders keen to stop him, but often unable to do so.

Winning fouls: Derry's tall frame means he is well versed in protecting the ball when he needs too. With good balance and agility, opposition players are often frustrated when they cannot nick the ball from him and winning fouls remains a huge positive aspect of his game.

Jesse Derry 2026 - Craziest Dribbling Skills, Goals & Assists - YouTube Watch On

Derry's areas of development

Clinical finishing: You can see Derry wants to get onto his favoured right each time, but it is often that final action which can sometimes let him down. This is something he will have to master if he is to excel for the Blues.

Defensive actions: As we know by now with modern-day wingers, you have to be good at both ends of the pitch and recovery runs when your team is defending. Derry has the athleticism to do so, but operating while running the other way is a huge plus he will have to grasp.

Breaking into Chelsea's plans: Rosenior is spoilt for choice in terms of attacking options. Alejandro Garnacho, Pedro Neto, Jamie Gittens and Estevao. Derry will have to make an impression when he gets the chance in order to keep people talking.

Derry's ceiling

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Derry has the potential to become a regular starter in the Premier League within a couple of seasons: the issue at Chelsea – as it is for so many youngsters – is the pathway ahead of him. Should the youngster get a loan in the Championship next season, it's easy to imagine him getting regular top-flight minutes by 2027/28… but it remains to be seen which club he'll establish himself at.