Carrick: No divisions in England squad

England’s players have donated their match fees from playing for England for almost two years, with the money raised going to charities around the country.

The latest initiative – titled ‘Together We Are Stronger’ – will see England players’ match fees donated for the first time from a World Cup tournament, and midfielder Steven Gerrard has highlighted the importance of the England squad in making a difference.

“It’s a campaign we’ve come up with, the idea of sticking together with our charity partners who are going to be helping funding. We’re going to give it everything we can to raise as much money to these people that need it.”

Meanwhile Manchester United midfielder Carrick has rubbished the idea of potential divisions between the squad, with cliques between certain club team-mates – particularly those of Liverpool and Manchester United – commonplace in years gone by.

“You’re fighting against other players and clubs but once you’re with England you put the past behind and look forward to the next game or next tournament, and that’s exactly the case this summer,” the Red Devils' pass-master said.

“It was a really tight title race but we all said whoever comes out on top, once we meet up with England the focus is the World Cup.”

