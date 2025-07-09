Quiz! Can you name every Manchester United player to go to a major tournament with England?

Between the Euro 96 semi-final against Germany, and England's 1-1 draw with Denamrk at Euro 2024, a Manchester United player featured in every single one of the Three Lions major tournament matches.

Many of England's best players have played for the Red Devils over the years, such is the relationship between club and country, including Ballon d'Or winners.

Therefore we want to test your knowledge in this quiz. Can you name every Manchester United player to ever go to a major tournament with England since 1966?

We've put 18 minutes on the clock for you to name all 69 players (don't worry some may come up multiple times).

Helpfully we've arrange it via competition, so you can see how many players went to each tournament, and also what position they played. 18 minutes is starting to sound very generous...

If there's one name you can't quiet remember, simply log in to Kwizly and they'll provide you with a neat assist!

Don’t forget to comment your scores below, and send this quiz round to your mates!

