Carver counting on Newcastle experience

Carver saw his side fall to a 3-1 defeat at a sparse St James' Park as fans of the club protested at a perceived lack of ambition from owner Mike Ashley.

Goals from Nacer Chadli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane did the damage with the danger of relegation remaining for Carver and his side.

"I thought everyone was tentative at the start," he told Sky Sports.

"These guys keep having a go but sometimes they might just not be good enough. It's about me finding a way to win games by getting two strikers on.

"I was positive and we tried to get attacking players on the pitch. It's a huge kick in the teeth, having fought our way back into the game. It's disappointing.

"We've got enough experience in the dressing room, we need a solution and hopefully I can find that.

"The fact we kept going and had fight in us [is a positive]. Losing another game isn't a great feeling but we have enough experience and that will keep me going.

"Hopefully we can pull one or two of the younger players through and get over the line. You've got to try take care of your own business."