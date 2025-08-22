How Aston Villa's pursuit of Nicolas Jackson could inadvertently hold the key to Alexander Isak's future
With just over a week until the summer window closes, plenty of moving parts could come into fruition
Nicolas Jackson's proposed move to Aston Villa could still hold the key to Alexander Isak's future.
Jackson, who has been told he must find a new club by Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca, appears to be of high interest to Unai Emery, with the pair having previously worked together at Villarreal.
But all of that still depends on whether the Villans let Ollie Watkins go, who had previously been wanted by Manchester United. Where does Isak come into this - you may ask - let us explain.
Alexander Isak hoping for a MIRCALE as transfer chain unfolds
Jackson's move to Villa Park looks to be moving at a steady pace. Talks have begun, and there seems to be a willingness on both the player and the club's side to get an agreed deal over the line, according to the latest info from Fabrizio Romano.
If that move does go through, then Newcastle may have been handed yet another available striker to go after in the final stages of the window, with Watkins' future called into question. TEAMtalk say that the Magpies are still interested in both the England international and Brentford man Yoane Wissa.
If Wissa and Watkins do move to St. James' Park, that could finally open the door for Isak's move to Liverpool, depending on whether FSG come back with a record-breaking British deal for the Sweden international.
Liverpool's initial £120m package was swatted away by those at Newcastle, and it is thought a figure around the £150m mark would be enough to persuade those in the north-east.
Isak is still continuing to train away from the first-team group at Darlsey Park, with manager Eddie Howe recently insisting that the Saga involving his top-scorer from last season is now 'coming to an end'.
“I think it is a lose-lose situation to a degree for us because I don’t think we can come out of this winning in any situation," said the Newcastle boss this week. “That is why I have said all summer, it is a difficult situation for the club to manage.
“We love Alex in the sense of what has done for this football club since he has been here, what he has contributed, what he has given, how professional he’s been and this has just been an unfortunate few months that looks like it is coming to an end.
“And it will come to an end pretty quickly and then we can focus on the football again.”
