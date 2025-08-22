How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea online: Live streams and TV details for Friday Night Football clash

Watch West Ham vs Chelsea as matchday two in the Premier League begins on Friday evening at the London Stadium.

West Ham vs Chelsea key information • Date: Friday 22 August 2025 • Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET • Venue: London Stadium, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

West Ham will be looking for an instant response on home soil after Graham Potter's side were well beaten by Premier League newcomers Sunderland last weekend.

But tests don't come much harder than reigning FIFA Club World Cup champions Chelsea, who were forced to play out a 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace in their opening Premier League encounter.

Enzo Maresca's side are hoping to complete the signings of Xavi Simons and Alejandro Garnacho before the summer window closes, with adding further options to their already bloated squad looking likely.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on live streams and TV broadcasts so you can watch West Ham vs Chelsea online from anywhere today.

Watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the UK

West Ham vs Chelsea is set to be shown live and in full on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football.

Kick-off is at 8pm on Friday night, with coverage set to begin at 7pm.

Sky Sports are set to show a record 215 live games across the 25/26 campaign, up from 128 last season – it's available through Sky on a TV package for £35 per month.

Watch West Ham vs Chelsea in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to West Ham vs Chelsea.

FourFourTwo recommends using Sling to watch the game in the US and below are all the details you need on how to get involved before kick-off at the London Stadium.

Watch USA Network through Sling USA Network goes out on cable TV and doesn't have its own streaming service, but if you don't have traditional cable you can get all the channels in a 'cord-cutting' service, such as Sling. You'll find USA on Sling's Blue package, from $45.99 a month, with 50% off your first month.

How to watch West Ham vs Chelsea in Australia

Fans down under can watch West Ham vs Chelsea through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

You'll need to get the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12) – so that's $32 a month, for a wealth of live football.

Watch West Ham vs Chelsea from anywhere

If you’re outside your home country, you'll probably find your streaming services are geo-restricted and therefore don't work, but fortunately assistance is on hand.

A VPN, or Virtual Private Network, is a handy piece of software that can change your IP address to make your device appear as if it's back home. Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to access your streaming services from abroad. It's great for watching football on the move, and you have the added benefit of VPNs being great for your internet privacy and security.

Our expert colleagues at TechRadar test hundreds of VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN on the market right now.

Get 70% off NordVPN with this deal "NordVPN leads the pack when it comes to unblocking global Netflix libraries, and is capable of getting access to almost every other streaming site in the world" – Tom's Guide's NordVPN review. You can try it risk-free and you can bag a big discount in the process!

See also ► Premier League TV guide

West Ham vs Chelsea: Match preview

The Hammers will want to forget last weekend's outing at the Stadium of Light in a hurry, having seen Sunderland scored three times in the final half an hour.

It was the worst possible start to the new season for manager Potter, who is already facing pressure of his position after now winning just five of his 20 games in charge at the club.

Still bidding to add new faces to his squad before the deadline, West Ham have been linked with Southampton man Mateus Fernandes, but that move looks to depend on whether Tyler Dibling leaves for Everton or not. Edson Álvarez is close to departing on loan, too.

Chelsea will have been disappointed to have not scored late on against Crystal Palace in their season opener, especially with Liam Delap missing a guilt-edged chance late on.

In total, there were 31 shots in Sunday's goalless draw at Stamford Bridge, the most shots without scoring in an MD1 Premier League game since Burnley vs Southampton in 2018-19 (34).

Maresca will need his players to start finding the net and fast, with a trip to local rivals West Ham the perfect opportunity to do so.

Cole Palmer failed to create a chance until the 90th minute, and that is somewhat uncharacteristically rare for the England international.

Questions remain over who will start in attack for the Blues, with Joao Pedro given the nod last weekend. Delap could come in to replace him, albeit with manager Maresca opting to stick with his favoured 4-2-3-1 system.

West Ham vs Chelsea: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 0-2 Chelsea

Chelsea were poor against Crystal Palace last weekend, but FourFourTwo expects the Blues to bounce back with victory on Friday night at the London Stadium. West Ham do not look like a cohesive unit, and their recruitment over the summer, especially with losing Mohammed Kudus, looks to have dented any progress Potter wished to make. The Blues will be well up for this one, and we envisage a first win of the season for the away side.