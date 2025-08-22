Noel Gallagher waxes lyrical about forgotten Manchester City star who could play a huge role

Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher says Manchester City are much more well rounded with one player in their side

Noel Gallagher believes Manchester City are a much more well-rounded team when one man in particular starts under Pep Guardiola.

The Cityzens began the new Premier League campaign with a comprehensive 4-0 win over Wolves last weekend, and are set to face Tottenham Hotspur in their first home game of the season tomorrow lunchtime.

City, who lost the FA Cup final against Crystal Palace last season, are hoping to ensure more silverware after a flurry of new summer signings, with Gallagher impressed by his side's transfer business.

Noel Gallagher singles out Manchester City star for HIGH praise

Noel Gallagher is a huge Manchester City supporter (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite embarking on a huge reunion tour with Oasis this summer, Noel and brother Liam still have time to keep up to date with City's games. The pair are said to have watched on as Guardiola's side picked apart Wolves last weekend, whilst also spending time to catch Manchester United against Arsenal.

Speaking via talkSPORT earlier this week, Gallagher admitted he is impressed by City's new additions including Rayan Cherki and James Trafford, but believes one man in particular helps the eight-time Premier League champions to strut their stuff when he is involved from the off.

Man City trickster Rayan Cherki is bound to make headlines this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

"The new [Tijjani] Reijnders looked amazing," began Noel earlier this week. "The keeper looked solid. [Rayan] Ait-Nouri looked great. [Rayan] Cherki looked great coming off the bench.

"It's great having John Stones back, [but] nobody's talking about Oscar Bobb, who was as big a miss as anything for us last season. He was brilliant. So all the signs are good, but I know Pep's first game, he's like, we started great last season, do you know what I mean? We were great until October, November, and then the wheels fell off. But Erling [Haaland] looks sharp, so as weekends go, [we] look great."

City suffered an unlikely mid-season blip that curtailed their chances last season, with the Oasis superstar also admitting how Arsenal must be watched carefully given their close run-ins over the last few years.

"We we're saying the pressure's on Arsenal really because, you know, they have to win because all the other teams won," Noel added.

Noel Gallagher is a huge fan of Norwiegan star Oscar Bobb (Image credit: Getty Images)

"If you go six points behind early doors and you've still got the big teams to play, it can work both ways, right? You can claw it back.

"But, you know, Arsenal usually fall behind and you don't want to. It's almost like now if you lose two games, the league's over. You know, the standard's been set so high. I actually think it might be quite close this season."