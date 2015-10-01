Carver: McClaren needs time

Newcastle United manager Steve McClaren is the right man for the job, according to former boss John Carver.

McClaren arrived at St James' Park in June but he has tasted victory just once in all competitions, with Newcastle just a point above bottom spot after seven matches in the Premier League.

The Tyneside club were also ousted from the League Cup by Sheffield Wednesday but Carver, who managed Newcastle for five months prior to McClaren's appointment, said the ex-England manager needs time.

"You have to spend the money wisely and it might take time for these guys to bed in," Carver told Sky Sports News HQ.

"Steve is coming into a football club and he needs to get to know his players. It does take time to get to know everyone's personality, how they play and what their best position is.

"I know he is searching for his first win in the Premier League and the longer that goes the more the pressure mounts...as I know.

"But there is a good group of players in there and after the performance against Chelsea [a 2-2 draw], certainly in the first half at the weekend, that was an encouraging sign but they need to take it onto the next game... another tough game at Manchester City.

"So it will take time and people will have to be patient with the guys. Give them the opportunity and see what happens."

Newcastle are away to Manchester City in Premier League action on Saturday.