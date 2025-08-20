Tottenham accelerating sudden move to sign rivals' captain: report

(Image credit: Copyright (c) 2025 Shutterstock Editorial. No use without permission.)

Frank may look to sign another leader

Tottenham Hotspur are gearing up to close a deal for a rival side's captain – despite being snubbed by Marc Guehi.

The England international is the subject of interest from both Tottenham and Liverpool but recent reports suggest that Guehi is set to turn down Spurs in favour of a move to Merseyside.

Undeterred, however, the Lilywhites are pushing ahead with their next deal, which incidentally, involves another London club's captain.

Tottenham looking to snare a captain from their London rivals

Marc Guehi has reportedly rejected Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thomas Frank has enjoyed an auspicious start in N17, fashioning a 3-5-2 formation to put in a fantastic performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Super Cup before returning to a back four and comfortably humbling Burnley in the Premier League opener.

Spurs have signed the likes of Mohammed Kudus and are on the brink of bringing in Eberechi Eze – but yet another star from a London club has now been linked with a move.

Eberechi Eze is on the cusp of joining Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Caught Offside claims that Brentford captain Nathan Collins is now being targeted by Frank, as he looks to improve his side defensively.

The County Kildare-born defender has impressed hugely at the Gtech since arriving from Wolverhampton Wanderers two years ago and was handed the armband this summer by incoming manager Keith Andrews.

Spurs have tied Cristian Romero to a long-term contract and over the summer, triggered the buy option in Kevin Danso's loan move – but after suffering an injury crisis last season that saw Archie Gray fill in at centre-back, the club are keen to strengthen further defensively.

The report names Liverpool as another suitor, though FourFourTwo understands that with the Republic of Ireland star under contract until 2029, the Bees will demand a huge fee to part with their skipper after losing previous captain Christian Norgaard and top scorer Bryan Mbeumo over the summer, along with Frank and most likely, Yoane Wissa.

Nathan Collins is a target for Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spurs are also said to be in the market for a left-winger, given that they are yet to replace Son Heung-min, who left the club for Major League Soccer this summer.

Collins is worth €28 million, according to Transfermarkt.