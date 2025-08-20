Eberechi Eze training ground bombshell after Tottenham 'fee agreed'

Crystal Palace man Eberechi Eze is reportedly on his way to Tottenham Hotspur for £60 million.

It was alleged earlier this week that a fee had been agreed after talks took place between Palace chief Steve Parish and Spurs' chairman Daniel Levy.

The move does not appear as advanced as many of a Tottenham persuasion might hope, though, after images of Eze training at Crystal Palace's South London base emerged on Wednesday morning.

Eberechi Eze still in Crystal Palace training despite Spurs move

Eberechi Eze had the ball in the net for Crystal Palace at the weekend before a VAR intervention ruled it out (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Eagles hosted an open training session ahead of their UEFA Europa Conference League qualifier against Fredrikstad FK on Thursday evening.

Eze was present for the session despite rumblings over his Palace future.

The England international is into the final two years of his deal at Selhurst Park and is open to a move this summer, according to various reports.

However, the midfielder has not pushed for a move, unlike other prominent Premier League players, nor has he gone on strike to force through a transfer, even after the expiry of a release clause in his Palace contract.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Eberechi Eze is training today as expected… pic.twitter.com/cayZWBo8ShAugust 20, 2025

In FourFourTwo's opinion, Eze will still get his move to Spurs this summer, but talk of a deal being agreed is a little premature at this stage.

Football transfers tend to move very quickly during the final stages of a deal, therefore over the next 10 days, there will come a point where Eze is no longer involved with Palace on a day-to-day basis.

That is likely to come once a fee has been agreed and the player is granted leave to undergo a medical with Thomas Frank's side.

Eze's participation in Palace training this week suggests even if the final knockings of a transfer picks up pace in the days to come, he is unlikely to be registered with the Premier League in time to appear against Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime.