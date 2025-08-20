Arsenal in talks for Ademola Lookman, following shock contract agreement: report
Arsenal look to have lost Kai Havertz for the best part of the season, with Atalanta's Ademola Lookman eyed as the replacement
Arsenal are looking to Ademola Lookman to replace Kai Havertz, following news of a surprise agreement.
The season got off to a good start for Arsenal, with the Gunners beating Manchester United 1-0 in their opening Premier League fixture, starting new signing Viktor Gyokeres up front ahead of Kai Havertz.
But manager Mikel Arteta has been rocked by the news that Havertz has suffered what could be a serious knee injury, as broken by The Athletic's David Ornstein.
Arsenal can tie Ademola Lookman deal in coming deals, following Kai Havertz injury
Former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City attacker Lookman – recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world – has long-standing interest from the Emirates Stadium, and is looking to leave Atalanta this summer after handing in a transfer request.
While Arsenal were thought to be in the market for a left-winger after bringing in Gyokeres, Havertz' injury seems to have changed priorities, with Arteta perhaps pivoting to someone who can support the Swede in attack and provide cover on the flanks.
TEAMtalk have relayed reports from TBR Football that Lookman is in talks with Arsenal – though Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also said to be “in the frame”.
Lookman has impressed in Serie A, winning the Europa League for La Dea in an idiosyncratic forward role that relies on high-pressing, and his Europa League final display against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 is ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time.
The links come shortly after James McNicolas of the Athletic broke the news that Leandro Trossard has agreed a shock contract renewal in N5, with the 30-year-old receiving a pay rise without extending his deal.
FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have always been open to rewarding Trossard with improved terms this summer – but it is highly likely that the deal has been accelerated following Havertz' injury.
It leaves Arsenal with three potential left-wingers in Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and one fit striker in Gyokeres, with Lookman and Trossard potentially tasked with playing up front if need be.
Lookman is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.
