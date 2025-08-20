Arsenal in talks for Ademola Lookman, following shock contract agreement: report

Arsenal look to have lost Kai Havertz for the best part of the season, with Atalanta's Ademola Lookman eyed as the replacement

Arsenal target Ademola Lookman of Atalanta celebrates after scoring during the Europa League match against Marseille in Bergamo, Italy on 9 May, 2025.
Ademola Lookman might be coming back to the Premier League (Image credit: Alamy)

Arsenal are looking to Ademola Lookman to replace Kai Havertz, following news of a surprise agreement.

The season got off to a good start for Arsenal, with the Gunners beating Manchester United 1-0 in their opening Premier League fixture, starting new signing Viktor Gyokeres up front ahead of Kai Havertz.

But manager Mikel Arteta has been rocked by the news that Havertz has suffered what could be a serious knee injury, as broken by The Athletic's David Ornstein.

Arsenal can tie Ademola Lookman deal in coming deals, following Kai Havertz injury

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 31: Kai Havertz of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Brighton & Hove Albion FC at Emirates Stadium on August 31, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Havertz could potentially miss months of football (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Everton, Fulham and Leicester City attacker Lookman – recognised in FourFourTwo's list of the best left wingers in the world – has long-standing interest from the Emirates Stadium, and is looking to leave Atalanta this summer after handing in a transfer request.

While Arsenal were thought to be in the market for a left-winger after bringing in Gyokeres, Havertz' injury seems to have changed priorities, with Arteta perhaps pivoting to someone who can support the Swede in attack and provide cover on the flanks.

Viktor Gyokeres of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal at Old Trafford on August 17, 2025 in Manchester, England.

Viktor Gyokeres will lead the line for Arsenal in Havertz' absence (Image credit: Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images)

TEAMtalk have relayed reports from TBR Football that Lookman is in talks with Arsenal – though Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester City and Aston Villa are also said to be “in the frame”.

Lookman has impressed in Serie A, winning the Europa League for La Dea in an idiosyncratic forward role that relies on high-pressing, and his Europa League final display against Bayer Leverkusen in 2024 is ranked at no.39 in FourFourTwo's list of the greatest individual performances of all time.

The links come shortly after James McNicolas of the Athletic broke the news that Leandro Trossard has agreed a shock contract renewal in N5, with the 30-year-old receiving a pay rise without extending his deal.

FourFourTwo understands that Arsenal have always been open to rewarding Trossard with improved terms this summer – but it is highly likely that the deal has been accelerated following Havertz' injury.

Leandro Trossard of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Leicester City FC at Emirates Stadium on September 28, 2024 in London, England.

Leandro Trossard has agreed a new deal (Image credit: Crystal Pix/MB Media/Getty Images)

It leaves Arsenal with three potential left-wingers in Trossard, Gabriel Martinelli, Noni Madueke and one fit striker in Gyokeres, with Lookman and Trossard potentially tasked with playing up front if need be.

Lookman is worth €60 million, according to Transfermarkt.

