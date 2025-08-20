England U21 star set for £17m escape after 'violent' post-match bust-up
England Under-21 forward Jonathan Rowe is expected to leave Olympique Marseille after a dressing room bust-up
Jonathan Rowe's time at Olympique Marseille is coming to an end after clashing with decorated France international Adrien Rabiot.
Rowe signed for Marseille from Norwich City last summer but has so far struggled to settle under former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.
FourFourTwo understands the former Canary will join Italian Serie A club Bologna on a permanent deal worth £17 million. Norwich are set to benefit from a sell-on clause inserted in the deal which took him from Carrow Road to Stade Velodrome 12 months ago.
Ex-Norwich City man Jonathan Rowe to seal move after dressing room bust-up
Rowe and Rabiot came to blows after last week's defeat by 10-man Stade Rennais, with the former allegedly slapping six-time Ligue 1 champion Rabiot before the incident descended into 'a fight without limits'.
Both players were subsequently transfer listed by the club after their behaviour was deemed 'unacceptable', communicated publicly by an official statement.
OM president Pablo Longoria described the incident between Rowe and Rabiot as “an event of a gravity and violence that is extreme, something unheard of", according to AFP.
"It’s a decision that protects the institution, that protects the season. Roberto De Zerbi has been coaching for 13 years, [sporting director] Mehdi Benatia has been in top-level football since he was 22, and I have worked in professional football for 20 years.
"We have enough experience between us to say we had never seen something like this in a dressing room,” Longoria added.
Rowe featured prominently for England's U21s at this summer's European Championships, appearing in all six games before coming off the bench to score the Young Lions' extra-time against Germany in the final.
At club level, the 22-year-old has made 31 appearances for Marseille across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering four assists.
Only seven of his outings for the French club have been from the start.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
