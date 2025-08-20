England U21 star set for £17m escape after 'violent' post-match bust-up

Jonathan Rowe scores the winner for England in the U21 European Championships Final

Jonathan Rowe's time at Olympique Marseille is coming to an end after clashing with decorated France international Adrien Rabiot.

Rowe signed for Marseille from Norwich City last summer but has so far struggled to settle under former Brighton and Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi.

FourFourTwo understands the former Canary will join Italian Serie A club Bologna on a permanent deal worth £17 million. Norwich are set to benefit from a sell-on clause inserted in the deal which took him from Carrow Road to Stade Velodrome 12 months ago.

Rowe in action for Marseille at Rennes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rowe and Rabiot came to blows after last week's defeat by 10-man Stade Rennais, with the former allegedly slapping six-time Ligue 1 champion Rabiot before the incident descended into 'a fight without limits'.

Both players were subsequently transfer listed by the club after their behaviour was deemed 'unacceptable', communicated publicly by an official statement.

Marseille President Pablo Longoria (Image credit: Getty Images)

OM president Pablo Longoria described the incident between Rowe and Rabiot as “an event of a gravity and violence that is extreme, something unheard of", according to AFP.

"It’s a decision that protects the institution, that protects the season. Roberto De Zerbi has been coaching for 13 years, [sporting director] Mehdi Benatia has been in top-level football since he was 22, and I have worked in professional football for 20 years.

"We have enough experience between us to say we had never seen something like this in a dressing room,” Longoria added.

Rowe featured prominently for England's U21s at this summer's European Championships, appearing in all six games before coming off the bench to score the Young Lions' extra-time against Germany in the final.

Jonathan Rowe during the U21 Euro final between England and Germany (Image credit: Getty Images)

At club level, the 22-year-old has made 31 appearances for Marseille across all competitions, scoring three goals and registering four assists.

Only seven of his outings for the French club have been from the start.