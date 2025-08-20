Michael Owen DEFENDS Alexander Isak's Newcastle United strike action

Michael Owen has argued Alexander Isak has every right to try and force a move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.

The former Newcastle skipper believes the Isak saga is a messy situation but one that is more common in football than people may think.

Owen was a Newcastle player for four years between 2005 and 2009, suffering relegation from the Premier League as Magpies skipper at the end of the 2008-09 season.

Michael Owen says he 'can't blame' Alexander Isak for wanting to leave Newcastle

Michael Owen (L) was a Liverpool sweetheart until he joined Real Madrid (Image credit: Getty Images)

An ex-Liverpool player himself, Owen has weighed in on the summer's most explosive transfer saga.

“It's a high-profile scenario, but it's the same scenario as what happens all the time," the former England striker told AskGamblers.

Michael Owen (R) stands alongside Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (C) (Image credit: Getty Images)

“From Newcastle's point of view, they've got a player who's under contract, and they've got to weigh up the balance of the finances, what they could receive, maybe having an unhappy player, or maybe keeping someone against his will.

“I've been in the position of being a footballer, and I can't blame people for being ambitious. If people weren't, if people were just in it for money and weren't that bothered, we wouldn't have a great game. Football wouldn't be the game it is.

Owen is not remembered too fondly at St. James' Park and was welcomed back during the 2010-11 season, then as a Manchester United player, to a chorus of boos.

“The whole point is that everybody strives to be the best they can be, to play for the best teams they can, and try to win as many medals as possible in their short career. So, I can't blame players for wanting to excel and better themselves.

Owen struggled to hit the heights of his early career after signing at St. James' Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Obviously, one thing is that Newcastle still has his services for about three years left on his contract, so they do hold a lot of power.

"However, we've seen before that when players want something, demand something, it's not easy to keep an unhappy player,” he added.

Alexander Isak warms up before Newcastle's final day defeat to Everton last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Owen came through as a youngster at Liverpool before joining Real Madrid in 2004. He would last just one season in LaLiga, swapping Madrid for the north-east as he became Newcastle's marquee signing that summer.

Injuries plagued his time at St. James' Park, eventually leaving on a free transfer following the club's relegation to the second tier.