Michael Owen DEFENDS Alexander Isak's Newcastle United strike action
Former Newcastle United striker Michael Owen has defended Alexander Isak saying the Swede is only trying to better his career
Michael Owen has argued Alexander Isak has every right to try and force a move from Newcastle United to Liverpool.
The former Newcastle skipper believes the Isak saga is a messy situation but one that is more common in football than people may think.
Owen was a Newcastle player for four years between 2005 and 2009, suffering relegation from the Premier League as Magpies skipper at the end of the 2008-09 season.
Michael Owen says he 'can't blame' Alexander Isak for wanting to leave Newcastle
An ex-Liverpool player himself, Owen has weighed in on the summer's most explosive transfer saga.
“It's a high-profile scenario, but it's the same scenario as what happens all the time," the former England striker told AskGamblers.
“From Newcastle's point of view, they've got a player who's under contract, and they've got to weigh up the balance of the finances, what they could receive, maybe having an unhappy player, or maybe keeping someone against his will.
“I've been in the position of being a footballer, and I can't blame people for being ambitious. If people weren't, if people were just in it for money and weren't that bothered, we wouldn't have a great game. Football wouldn't be the game it is.
Owen is not remembered too fondly at St. James' Park and was welcomed back during the 2010-11 season, then as a Manchester United player, to a chorus of boos.
“The whole point is that everybody strives to be the best they can be, to play for the best teams they can, and try to win as many medals as possible in their short career. So, I can't blame players for wanting to excel and better themselves.
“Obviously, one thing is that Newcastle still has his services for about three years left on his contract, so they do hold a lot of power.
"However, we've seen before that when players want something, demand something, it's not easy to keep an unhappy player,” he added.
Owen came through as a youngster at Liverpool before joining Real Madrid in 2004. He would last just one season in LaLiga, swapping Madrid for the north-east as he became Newcastle's marquee signing that summer.
Injuries plagued his time at St. James' Park, eventually leaving on a free transfer following the club's relegation to the second tier.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
