'This is like a game of thieves and rascals - people forget that clubs are happy to use agents to get rid of players, and it can be difficult to get full insight into what is happening' Alexander Isak's Newcastle United saga detailed by Swedish media
The Alexander Isak saga continues, with the Newcastle United striker dropping a public statement on his status on Tyneside
Newcastle United star Alexander Isak remains at the subject of a very public transfer saga, with Swedish media weighing in the future of the centre-forward.
Last night, Isak took to social media to explain his absence from the PFA Awards ceremony, explaining his position in wanting to depart Tyneside by claiming, “When promises are broken and trust is lost, the relationship can't continue.”
Newcastle have since responded with their own statement, seemingly rejecting the Swede's request to leave by stating, “Alex remains part of our family and will be welcomed back when he is ready to rejoin his teammates.”
Newcastle United's Alexander Isak saga is a “game of thieves of rascals”
Back in his native Sweden, Isak – ranked at no.4 in FourFourTwo's list of the best strikers in the world right now – has received sympathy in the media.
Monday’s edition of Hallands Nyheter, as relayed by Sport Witness, notes the opinions of Fotbollskanalen editor-in-chief Olof Lundh, who says it's simply easier to single out the Magpies' record signing than it is the club themselves – and that it's difficult to understand the entire situation without insight.
“I think that agents often take that hit on the player, I think it is very rare for an agent to go out and argue without having established it with the player,” he said.
“People forget that clubs are happy to use agents to get rid of players. This is like a game of thieves and rascals, and it can be difficult for us journalists to get full insight into what is happening.”
“It is part of the game, unfortunately. Yet it is mainly the players who are criticised. Simply because the clubs have more sympathy from the supporters.
“Of course, one can find it reprehensible, I understand the supporters and others who are upset.
“It is much easier to single out one person than the clubs.”
Isak is worth €120m, according to Transfermarkt.
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
