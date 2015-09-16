Casillas dreaming of Champions League final with Porto

Porto goalkeeper Iker Casillas is dreaming big, with the Spanish icon aiming to reach the Champions League final this season.

The Portuguese giants open their Group G campaign on the road at Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, with Casillas in an optimistic mood.

Porto have placed no better than the quarter-final stage, including last season, since winning the Champions League in 2003-04 but Casillas is reaching for the stars in his first season at Estadio do Dragao.

"We always want to win and get as far as possible," said the 34-year-old, who won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid.

"Emerging from the group stage isn't the aim – I'd like to get to the final at San Siro.

"But there will be some very strong teams along the way."