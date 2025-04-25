Players with most Champions League semi-final appearances

Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and Luka Modric celebrate a goal for Real Madrid against Real Betis in January 2014.

This season's Champions League semi-finals feature a new generation of talent.

Players like Arsenal's Bukayo Saka, Barcelona's Lamine Yamal and Paris Saint-Germain's Désiré Doué will be playing in the last four of the continental competition for the first time in their careers.

Others, like Barça's Robert Lewandowski, have been here several times before.

Here, a look at the players with the most Champions League semi-final appearances since the competition was revamped in the early 1990s and last-four fixtures were introduced in 1993/94...

Víctor Valdés (14 appearances – Barcelona)

A three-time Champions League winner with Barcelona, Víctor Valdés was in goal for the Blaugrana in their 2006, 2009 and 2011 triumphs.

Valdés made key saves as Barça beat Arsenal to win the trophy in Paris in the 2006 final and was part of Pep Guardiola's treble-winning team in 2008/09. He played in 14 Champions League semi-final games for the Catalan club.

Edwin van der Sar (14 appearances – Ajax, Manchester United)

Edwin van der Sar won the Champions League twice during his long career and the former Netherlands goalkeeper's two triumphs in the continental competition came 13 years apart.

A winner with Ajax in 1995, Van der Sar helped Manchester United to the trophy in 2008, making a decisive save from Nicolás Anelka in the penalty shootout win over Chelsea in the final. Also a three-time runner-up in the Champions League, he made 14 appearances in the semi-finals for Ajax and United.

John Terry (14 appearances – Chelsea)

John Terry famously slipped and missed a decisive penalty in the shootout as Chelsea lost the 2008 Champions League final to Manchester United in Moscow.

The defender was suspended for the 2012 final against Bayern Munich after his red card against Barcelona at Camp Nou in the semi-finals, but was back on the pitch in his full kit to lift the trophy alongside Frank Lampard as the Blues won on penalties. In total, Terry made 14 appearances in Champions League semi-finals for Chelsea.

Iker Casillas (14 appearances – Real Madrid)

Iker Casillas came off the bench to make a number of key saves as Real Madrid beat Bayer Leverkusen in the 2002 Champions League final.

A three-time winner with Los Blancos, Casillas made 177 appearances overall in the competition, leaving him second in the all-time list behind former Madrid team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo (183). The former Spain goalkeeper played 14 Champions League semi-final matches for Real.

Dani Alves (14 appearances – Barcelona, Juventus)

One of the most decorated players in football history, Dani Alves won the Champions League three times at Barcelona and also reached the final with Juventus.

Alves was part of two treble-winning teams at Barça, in 2009 and 2015, and appeared in 14 semi-final matches overall – 12 with the Blaugrana and two for Juve.

David Alaba (14 appearances – Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)

In over a decade at Bayern Munich, David Alaba featured in two treble triumphs, culminating in Champions League final wins in 2013 and 2020.

The Austrian defender moved to Real Madrid in 2021 and has gone on to win the competition twice more, although he did not feature much in Los Blancos' 2023/24 victory due to injury. In total, Alaba has played in 14 Champions League semi-final fixtures.

Dani Carvajal (14 appearances – Real Madrid)

A six-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, Dani Carvajal scored Los Blancos' opening goal in the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley in June 2024.

In total, Carvajal has appeared in 14 semi-final matches for Los Blancos and the right-back could add to that total after signing a new deal with the club during his long injury lay-off in 2024/25.

Manuel Neuer (15 appearances – Schalke, Bayern Munich)

A treble winner with Bayern Munich in 2013 and again in 2020, Manuel Neuer reached 150 Champions League appearances this season as the Bavarians made it to the quarter-finals.

The Germany goalkeeper has featured in 15 semi-final fixtures overall, including two at former club Schalke in a 6-1 aggregate defeat to Manchester United in April and May 2011.

Lionel Messi (15 appearances – Barcelona)

Lionel Messi won the Champions League four times with Barcelona, with two of those forming part of treble triumphs for the Blaugrana.

The Argentine attacker missed the last rounds of the 2005/06 win due to injury, but featured in 15 semi-final matches overall and is the competition's second-highest scorer of all time with 129 goals.

Sergio Ramos (16 appearances – Real Madrid)

Sergio Ramos will forever be remembered by Real Madrid fans for his heroics in the 2014 Champions League final, when his header deep in added time sealed a late leveller against Atlético Madrid and Los Blancos went on to claim "La Décima" – a 10th European Cup.

Ramos also scored in the 2016 final against Atlético and was a four-time winner of the competition with Real. He appeared in 16 semi-final matches for Los Blancos overall.

Xavi (16 appearances – Barcelona)

Xavi spent his entire career at Barcelona and the former midfield favourite won the Champions League four times with the Catalan club.

On the bench for the 2006 final after injury, Xavi missed the semi-finals that season, but made 16 appearances in the last four overall and was part of two treble-winning teams. In June 2015, he came off the bench in the 3-1 win over Juventus in the Champions League final in his last-ever appearance for the Blaugrana.

Thomas Müller (17 appearances – Bayern Munich)

In his final season at Bayern Munich, Thomas Müller narrowly missed out on a place in the Champions League semi-finals as the Bavarians were beaten 4-3 on aggregate by Inter in the last eight.

Müller made a total of 17 Champions League semi-final appearances for Bayern and was a winner in 2013 and 2020, as part of treble triumphs on both occasions.

Xabi Alonso (17 appearances – Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich)

A Champions League winner in 2005 with Liverpool and again in 2014 at Real Madrid, Xabi Alonso made 119 appearances overall in the competition for the Reds, Los Blancos, Bayern Munich and Real Sociedad.

Of those, 17 came in the semi-finals for Liverpool, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich between 2005 and 2016.

Karim Benzema (18 appearances – Real Madrid)

Karim Benzema won the Champions League five times during his 14 seasons as a Real Madrid player and Los Blancos made it to the last four in 11 of those campaigns.

The French forward featured in 18 semi-final matches overall and is the Champions League's fourth-highest scorer with 90 goals in the competition for Madrid and Lyon.

Luka Modrić (18 appearances – Real Madrid)

Luka Modrić joined Real Madrid from Tottenham in the summer of 2012 and the Croatian midfielder has played a huge part in Los Blancos' success in the Champions League since then.

A six-time winner with Madrid, which included three in a row under Zinédine Zidane between 2016 and 2018, Modrić has appeared in 18 semi-final matches for Los Blancos overall.

Toni Kroos (20 appearances – Bayern Munich, Real Madrid)

One of a select group of players to have won the Champions League six times, Toni Kroos lifted the trophy at Bayern Munich and then on five occasions with Real Madrid.

The former Germany midfielder was part of the Madrid side which won the competition in 2024 and his last ever professional game was the 2-0 win over Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley. Kroos made 20 Champions League semi-final appearances in total.

Cristiano Ronaldo (21 appearances – Manchester United, Real Madrid)

Cristiano Ronaldo always seemed to save his best performances for the Champions League and the Portuguese superstar is the competition's all-time top scorer with 140 goals.

Ronaldo won the Champions League four times with Real Madrid and once with Manchester United, making a total of 21 appearances in the semi-finals between 2007 and 2018. No player has featured more in the last four.