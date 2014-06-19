Cavalli wants to see attacking Algeria display

The African side put in an impressive display only to ultimately succumb to a 2-1 loss against Belgium in their opening Group H fixture.

While that display earned plaudits in some quarters, Vahid Halilhodzic's side opted for a largely negative gameplan in an attempt to stifle the fancied Belgians.

But, with seemingly easier fixtures versus Russia and South Korea on the horizon, former Algeria boss Cavalli believes it is time to up the ante.

"Algeria still have a chance to qualify," he told Le Buteur. "Algeria still has every chance to qualify for the second round, especially after the other group meeting between Russia and South Korea ended as a draw.

"This will require them to win their next match against the South Koreans, and then prepare the final meeting against the Russia.

"I remain optimistic, but the selection should show a different style."