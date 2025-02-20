Italy Women Euro 2025 squad: Andrea Soncin's full team

Italy's Euro 2025 squad is coming together piece-by-piece and a Nations League campaign will help head coach, Andrea Soncin, finalise who makes the plane to Switzerland this summer.

Italy are not among the favourites but if they overcome the odds this year they would make history as a team. An Italian women's side has never won the Euros before and so would be etching their name on the trophy for the first time.

They have the stars in their ranks to achieve that goal but they do find themselves in a difficult group. World champions and favourites Spain, Portugal and Belgium await them in the initial stages of the competition.

To progress from the group stage would mean Italy go one better than in 2022 where they crashed out after losing to Belgium and France and drawing against Iceland.

Italy Women's Euros squad

Italy Women Euro 2025 squad: the last Italian squad

The squad announced on February 12 to face Wales and Denmark in a Women's Nations League double header this month is as follows:

GK: Rachele Baldi (Inter)

GK: Francesca Durante (Fiorentina)

GK: Laura Giuliani (Milan)

GK: Margot Shore (Bologna)

DF: Valentina Bergamaschi (Juventus)

DF: Lisa Boattin (Juventus)

DF: Lucia Di Guglielmo (Roma)

DF: Maria Luisa Filangeri (Fiorentina)

DF: Martina Lenzini (Juventus)

DF: Elena Linari (Roma)

DF: Beatrice Merlo (Inter)

DF: Elisabetta Oliviero (Lazio)

DF: Julie Piga (Milan)

MF: Arianna Caruso (Bayern Monaco)

MF: Giulia Dragoni (Roma)

MF: Manuela Giugliano (Roma)

MF: Benedetta Glionna (Roma)

MF: Giada Greggi (Roma)

MF: Eva Schatzer (Juventus)

MF: Emma Severini (Fiorentina)

MF: Annamaria Serturini (Inter)

FW: Chiara Beccari (Juventus)

FW: Barbara Bonansea (Juventus)

FW: Agnese Bonfantini (Fiorentina)

FW: Michela Cambiaghi (Inter)

FW: Sofia Cantore (Juventus)

FW: Valentina Giacinti (Roma)

FW: Cristiana Girelli (Juventus)

FW: Martina Piemonte (Lazio)

Italy fixtures and results

Euro 2025 qualifying

April 5 2024: Italy 2-0 Netherlands, San Vito, Cosenza, Italy

April 9 2024: Finland 2-1 Italy, Helsinki Football Stadium, Helsinki, Iceland

May 31 2024: Norway 0-0 Italy, Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

June 2 2024: Italy 1-1 Norway, Paolo Mazza, Ferrara, Italy

July 12 2024: Netherlands 0-0 Italy, Fortuna Sittard Stadion, Sittard, Netherlands

July 16 2024: Italy 4-0 Finland, Druso, Bolzano, Italy

Friendlies

October 25 2024: Italy 5-0 Malta, Stadio Tre Fontane, Rome, Italy

October 29 2024: Italy 1-1 Spain, Romeo Menti di Vicenza, Vicenza, Italy

December 2 2024: Germany 1-2 Italy, Vonovia Ruhrstadion, Bochum, Italy

Women's Nations League

February 21 2025: Italy vs Wales, Brianteo, Monza, Italy

February 25 2025: Italy vs Denmark, Stadium Alberto Picco, La Spezia, Italy

April 4 2025: Sweden vs Italy, Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden

April 8 2025: Denmark vs Italy, Arena Herning, Herning, Denmark

May 30 2025: Italy vs Sweden, TBC

June 3 2025: Wales vs Italy, TBC

Euro 2025

July 3 2025: Belgium vs Italy, Stade de Tourbillon, Sion, Switzerland

July 7 2025: Portugal vs Italy, Stade de Genève, Geneva, Switzerland

July 11 2025: Italy vs Spain, Stadion Wankdorf, Bern, Switzerland

Sweden manager: Andrea Soncin

Andrea Soncin has managed the team since September 2023 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrea Soncin was appointed boss in September 2023, after the World Cup where the team crashed out in the group stage. Since then Italy have endured inconsistent form but there have been glimpses of what they can achieve, particularly in their 1-1 draw against Spain.

The Italy job is also Soncin's first appointment in international football. He previously has been a coach for Venezia, where he was caretaker boss twice.

He has said about the group Italy has been drawn in: "Awaiting us is a very competitive group. We are very focused on our path, aware that in these competitions all the opponents are very strong and organised."

Italy's star player

Lisa Boattin

Lisa Boattin made her international debut in 2016 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Juventus defender Lisa Boattin is closing in on 50 caps for Italy after making her debut back in 2016. While she is an impressive, solid defender for her side, a goal she scored in 2021 gave the team a slice of history.

That goal, which was her first at international level, sealed a 2-0 win over Romania and booked Italy direct qualification to the World Cup. It was the first time Italy's women's team had secured direct qualification.

Boattin is set to play a vital role in a huge 2025 for the team and her leadership skills - having captaining Italy's youth teams - should shine through.