Cavani lauds Falcao as 'one of the best'

Cavani joined PSG in July for a fee believed to be in the region of €64 million, the Uruguayan breaking the Ligue 1 transfer record after Monaco had paid a reported €60 million to sign Falcao from Atletico Madrid.

Both players have made strong starts to life in French football, Cavani scoring two goals in his first four games, while Falcao has found the net on three occasions.

The pair appear set to play pivotal roles in PSG and Monaco's respective tilts at the Ligue 1 title, and Cavani has been quick to compliment his fellow striker.

"I think Falcao is one of the best strikers because of the way he plays, more than simply being a player with a lot of class, to define a game, a style of play," he said.

"He's proven that he's a player who works hard, he's very strong both tactically and technically."

Cavani and Falcao will come up against each other on the international stage on Tuesday when Uruguay host Colombia in a vital FIFA World Cup qualifier.