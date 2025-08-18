Leeds vs Everton live streams: How to watch Monday's Premier League clash featuring Jack Grealish

Watch Leeds United vs Everton as the Monday night game caps off the first round of fixtures of the 2025/2026 Premier League season at Elland Road.

Newly-promoted Leeds United will mark their return to the Premier League by hosting Everton as curtain comes down on the first weekend of the new season.

For Leeds, this campaign is all about re-establishing themselves at English football's top table, while Everton hope their dark days are now behind them as they mark a new era at their big fancy new home.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Leeds United vs Everton live streams, so you can watch online, on TV, and from anywhere on Monday.

Watch Leeds United vs Everton in the UK

In the UK, the Premier League match between Leeds United and Everton is being broadcast on TV by Sky Sports. It will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League as part of the Monday Night Football show, which features analysis from Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher.

Coverage starts at 6:30pm BST.

Watch Leeds United vs Everton in the US

In the USA, the USA Network has the TV rights to Leeds vs Everton.

How to watch Leeds United vs Everton in Australia

Fans down under can watch Leeds United vs Everton in the Premier League on Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.

Watch Leeds vs Everton from anywhere

Away from home during when the game's on? A VPN will ensure you don't miss a minute.

Virtual Private Networks are internet security software that alter your device's location, meaning you can bypass the geo-restrictions you get on most streaming platforms and enjoy your usual coverage no matter where you are.

NordVPN is the best VPN provider out there, according to our office-mates at TechRadar, who love its compatibility, top-notch security, and seamless streaming unblocking.

Leeds United vs Everton: Match preview

A proper old-school feeling fixture will have both fans feeling some trepidation as they look to get a sense for how their respective sides might fare this season.

For Leeds, Everton feel like the kind of level of side they will need to beat this season if they want to stay away from danger - but conversely, Everton will expect to get a result against a newly-promoted side, especially after seeing how those coming up from the Championship have fared over the past few years.

49ers and Red Bull-backed Leeds acted quickly to bolster the side that got them promoted last season, primarily looking overseas for their first-team reinforcements.

That includes centre-back Jaka Bijol from Udinese, Wolfsburg pair Lukas Nmecha and Sebastiaan Bornaew, Lille left-back Gabriel Gudmundsson, Hoffenheim's Anton Stach, and Lyon goalkeeper Lucas Perri - a massive relief to Leeds fans tired of the blunder-prone Illan Meslier.

David Moyes has meanwhile made no secret of his feelings about a slower-than-expected transfer window for Everton, saying his side were 'not ready' for the new season - though things have started gathering pace over the past few weeks.

Flamengo playmaker Carlos Alcaraz was secured soon after the end of last season, but they had to wait until July to announce the arrival of 6'5" striker Thierno Barry from Villarreal for a reported £27m, followed by back-up keeper Mark Travers from Bournemouth and left-back Adam Aznou from Bayern Munich.

Everton have since picked up a couple of more recognisable names from the Premier League big boys, with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall joining from Chelsea and - perhaps most excitingly - Jack Grealish getting his escape from Manchester City in a loan move.

Leeds United vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds 2-1 Everton

A bold call, but Elland Road will be absolutely bouncing and that could give Daniel Farke's side the decisive edge - especially against an Everton side who are, by their own admission, still a way off from where they want to be with their squad.