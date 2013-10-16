Cavani talks up Ibrahimovic partnership
Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani says he is revelling in his partnership with Zlatan Ibrahimovic.
The Uruguay international made the switch to the Parc des Princes in a reported €64 million deal in July, ending his three-year spell at Serie A side Napoli.
His arrival led to speculation that Swedish striker Ibrahimovic could depart the club, something the French outfit vehemently denied.
The pair have struck up a fruitful partnership in France's top flight with seven goals between them, to help PSG to an undefeated start from their nine games.
And Cavani is thrilled with the link-up.
"Well, for me it's a beautiful experience," Cavani told Champions Matchday. "To pair up with him, for a young player like me, it's really a nice experience.
"But when you go onto the pitch you're not thinking about who you're playing with, you're just thinking you're part of a great team – and about your desire to win."
PSG continue their Ligue 1 campaign with a home fixture against Bastia on Saturday, before their UEFA Champions League encounter away to Anderlecht.
The Parisian giants have started with back-to-back victories over Olympiacos and Benfica in Group C, and Cavani stressed the importance of finding a winning mentality in Europe's premier competition.
He added: "Starting with a victory was an important step.
"When you win and you're getting results, that helps you do things more calmly. We still have to adjust and improve a lot."
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.