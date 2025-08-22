How to watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Free live stream in the UK as BBC begins new era of Bundesliga coverage
Here's how to tune in as Bundesliga coverage returns to terrestrial TV in the UK
Watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig tonight as the Bundesliga campaign begins with a blockbuster occasion. Here, FourFourTwo provides all the details on live streams and TV broadcasts globally.
• Date: Friday 22 August 2025
• Kick-off time: 7:30pm BST / 2:30pm ET
• Venue: Allianz Arena, Munich
• TV & Streaming: BBC (UK) | ESPN+ (USA) | beIN Sports (Australia)
Bundesliga football is back in the UK, with a new seismic deal seeing German football return to terrestrial TV.
BBC Sport and the BBC iPlayer have swooped to secure a deal, which includes added games being shown on YouTube and via Mark Goldbridge's platforms, too.
Read on as FourFourTwo offers up all the details on how to watch Bayern vs RB Leipzig online, on TV, and for free.
Watch Bayern vs Leipzig for FREE in the UK
You can watch Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig for free in the UK, with BBC Sport showing the game live this evening.
All matches will be available to watch live on the BBC Sport website, app this season and on BBC iPlayer.
Additionally, clips of the biggest in-game moments will be shared across BBC Sport’s social media channels (@BBCSport on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and X).
Watch Bayern vs Leizpig in the US
In the US, Bayern's clash with Leipzig will be shown on ESPN+, where plans start from $11.99 per month.
Watch Bayern vs Leizpig in Australia
Over in Australia, it is beIN Sports who have the rights to Bundesliga coverage this season.
Watch Bayern vs Leipzig from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Bayern vs Leipzig. All you need is a VPN, a handy piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues at TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.
"Excellent privacy and searing speeds make NordVPN the best VPN for most people," say Tom's Guide, who love its ability to unblock all manner of streams.
It works across a range of devices, you can try it risk-free with 24/7 support, and you save big on long-term plans.
Bayern Munich vs RB Leipzig: Match Preview
Leipzig fans will be eager to see their new signings in action, particularly Brazilian forward Romulo and former PSV Eindhoven man Johan Bakayoko.
Sesko's exit to the Premier League leaves a gaping hole in attack, but manager Ole Werner believes Romulo will cope well with what is needed from him in the Bundesliga.
"He's settled in well," began the Leipzig coach. "Rômulo is a great guy, both on and off the pitch. There are many sides to his game: he's a ball-playing striker who is able to win possession for us. He's active inside the box and has a strong shot.
"He's fully fit and was able to complete a full pre-season in Türkiye. He's an option for tomorrow and has made a good impression so far."
As for Bayern, their summer business has been centred around Luis Diaz's arrival from Liverpool.
Joao Paulinha left for Tottenham, but Vincent Kompany is positive about what he hopes will be another positive campaign at the Allianz Arena.
"You can't go into a season saying you want less than last year," began the former Burnley boss. "You always want to set the bar a little higher; that will always be the case.
"We're champions, so it's OK that we're favourites. But that won't win you the game tomorrow. The important thing is that we have the same hunger we'd have if we wanted to win something for the first time."
FourFourTwo's prediction
Bayern Munich 3-0 RB Leipzig
Vincent Kompany's side should ease to victory on home soil this evening, especially given the players RB Leipzig have lost over the summer. Benjamin Sesko has moved to Manchester United, whilst Andre Silva and Yussuf Poulsen have also departed.
