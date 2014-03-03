Cavani thrilled with PSG goalscoring return

The Parisians completed a 'Classique' double on Sunday, with Maxwell scoring the opener, before Cavani returned from a five-match lay-off to power home a header just nine minutes after coming off the bench.

That strike took Cavani to 14 league goals this term, and the Uruguayan was thrilled to return to first-team action and aid PSG's cause.

"It was fantastic (to score)," Cavani told the club's official website. "I was sidelined for several weeks.

"I worked hard to get back. This was a very nice evening. I am very happy to have scored. I know how important it is for the fans."

Full-back Maxwell renewed his contract until the end of 2015 on Friday, and the Brazilian was pleased to celebrate with a goal that helped PSG extend their lead at the top of Ligue 1 to eight points, following Monaco's 2-0 loss at Saint-Etienne on Saturday.

"Monaco's defeat offered us the opportunity to widen the gap," he added. "We seized the opportunity.

"On my end, Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) gave me a great ball. This allowed us to open the scoring, it was very important. I am very happy to have to scored."