Brazil star Neymar eyes up European club return after heated fan confrontation: report

Neymar's second spell with Santos could be drawing to a close

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar could soon be heading back to Europe in an attempt to earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad next year.

The 33-year-old appeared to be winding down his career, joining boyhood club Santos after ending an ill-fated seven-game spell with Al-Hilal which cost the Saudi outfit at least £77.6m in transfer fees alone.

He has managed 15 appearances for Santos this year, but seems some way off returning to the top of the international game as things stand.

European club explore Neymar deal

Neymar has already managed more games for Santos than he did at Al-Hilal (Image credit: Getty Images)

But the Brazilian, somewhat surprisingly, has eyes on returning to the Brazil set up for next summer's World Cup, with former Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of the side.

It follows an altercation with a fan after Santos' game against Internacional this week, which saw the winger climb into the stands to remonstrate with the aggrieved supporter.

No dream return to his boyhood club for Neymar (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to Fichajes, French outfit Marseille have now registered an interest in Neymar.

The forward is believed to take a positive view of the project at Stade Velodrome under former Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Neymar is said to feel the spotlight of European football is necessary for him to return to contention for Brazil’s World Cup squad.

He will be 34 years-old by the time the tournament begins in North America, but still holds the belief he can regain top form and make an impact for the Seleçao.

The project under Roberto De Zerbi is 'of interest' to Neymar (Image credit: Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, while it would be certainly interesting to watch, it feels as though Neymar has much work to do in order to earn a spot in Ancelotti’s squad.

Brazil are already blessed with the likes of Vinicius Jr, Rodrygo, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha. Ancelotti will also have the likes of recent Chelsea signing Willian Estevao at his disposal, who ranked tenth in FourFourTwo's 50 most exciting teenagers last year.

Even Antony could stake a claim for a place in the squad ahead of Neymar after a promising second half of last season whilst on loan at Real Betis.

Nevertheless, Neymar is Neymar, and if he proves he still has the capacity to do it on the European stage, it won’t take a great deal for him to work his way back into the conversation.

Neymar is valued at €12m, according to Transfermarkt.