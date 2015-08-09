Cech: Nightmare debut was not in the script

Petr Cech has taken to Twitter to concede his nightmare Arsenal debut against West Ham was "not in the script".

The former Chelsea goalkeeper - tipped to be the difference as Arsenal bid for a first league title in 12 years - was culpable for both goals as his side lost their Premier League opener 2-0.

Cech flapped at a Dimitri Payet free-kick to allow Cheikhou Kouyate to head home just before half-time and reacted slowly to a long-range Mauro Zarate strike after the break that doubled West Ham's lead.

"First game like this was not in the script - Mistake and no points," he tweeted.

"But tomorrow is another day to get ready for the next game! #COYG"

Arsenal travel to Crystal Palace next Sunday.