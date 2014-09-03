Cerci 'honoured' to join Atletico Madrid

The Italy international arrived at the Vicente Calderon from Torino on a three-year contract on Monday, and could make his debut against local rivals Real Madrid on September 13.

Former Roma and Fiorentina forward Cerci spent two years in Turin, but says he is delighted to have made the move to Spain.

"It is my honour to be here," he said. "Atletico are a constantly evolving team who always want to win and have a big project.

"I am very proud to be at this club.

"On a personal level I hope to play and prove myself.

"With the help of my colleagues I hope to show my talent as I have done in the past, and do the right things to help the team.

"It is impossible not to be aware of the history of Atletico in recent years, especially after the deserved league title last season against such strong teams like Real Madrid and Barcelona."