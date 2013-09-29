Championship Preview: Duo look to close down QPR

Sean Dyche's side strolled to a seventh consecutive game without defeat as they brushed Charlton Athletic aside 3-0 on Saturday, but they still sit three points off Harry Redknapp's side.

They will look to star strikers Sam Vokes and Danny Ings to reel in QPR at the Keepmoat Stadium and they will have a good chance, having so far lost just one league match on the road this season.

Leicester City are in the same position as Burnley, and they will also aim to remain in the race for top spot when they travel to Yeovil Town, following a 2-1 home victory over Barnsley on Saturday.

They will be looking to David Nugent to lead the way, having already netted five goals this season, but Yeovil will be eager to keep him out as they fight for their first points at Huish Park in the new campaign.

As Leicester and Burnley prepare to fight for first, there are a number of teams delicately poised just behind them, with in-form duo Reading and Watford travelling to Barnsley and Blackburn Rovers respectively.

Both Nottingham Forest and Blackpool are also on 18 points with Nigel Adkins and Gianfranco Zola's sides, and while the former will face Charlton Athletic, the latter will hope home advantage will help them out when they host Bolton Wanderers in the later kick-off.

It has been the team’s away form that has let them down so far, with their last league loss at Bloomfield Road coming in March but when Bolton last travelled there, they managed to pull off a 2-2 draw.

That fixture in November last year saw Blackpool's Nathan Delfouneso equalise in the 81st minute to see the points shared and he will hope to clinch his first goal of the new campaign if selected on Tuesday.

Paul Ince has seen his side develop strong consistency at home, something that both Derby County and Middlesbrough will be aspiring to when they host Ipswich Town and Huddersfield Town respectively.

For Derby, it may just be slightly tougher though as they prepare for life without manager Nigel Clough who was fired after over four years with the club on Saturday following a 1-0 defeat to Forest.

Perhaps the switch-up will help them to clinch their first home victory of the season on Tuesday, but Leeds United and Brighton are just two of a number of sides who will not be perturbed if they continue their poor form.

While Brian McDermott’s side are on the same points as Derby, Brighton find themselves just one better off and the pair will hope to improve their numbers when they host Bournemouth and Sheffield Wednesday.

Tuesday will also see Birmingham hope that new addition Jesse Lingard can get back on the scoresheet after following up a four-goal haul in his debut with a more sedate showing against Reading on Saturday.

The 20-year-old has joined on a month-long loan deal from Manchester United and will be keen to keep his form up in the short-term stay when they face Millwall.