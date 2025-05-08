How to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United: Live streams and TV info for Championship play-off first leg clash

Tyrese Campbell in action for Sheffield United during their 1-1 draw with the Robins back in March

Watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United as the Championship's play-offs get underway on May 8. This guide explains how to watch Bristol City vs Sheffield United online, on TV, and from anywhere with a VPN.

Bristol City vs Sheffield United: Key information • Date: Thursday 8 May 2025. • Kick-off time: 8:00pm GMT / 4pm ET • Venue: Ashton Gate, Bristol • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK) | CBS Sports (US) | beIN Sports (Australia) | DAZN (Canada) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Sheffield United are the favourites to join both Leeds United and Burnley in the Premier League, but they must first navigate a tough task in Bristol City.

Chris Wilder's side faltered at key stages during the Championship run-in, none more so than a crucial 2-1 defeat to Plymouth Argyle in the final stage of the regular campaign.

Gustavo Hamer was recently named the division's best player at the EFL awards for 2024/25, and he is a man the Robins will have to keep an eye on across both legs.

Tyrese Campbell, son of the deceased former forward Kevin, has 10 goals to his name this term and is also a key member of the Blades squad who could dictate the tie on his own.

Liam Manning and his side have done well to pip the likes of Millwall and Middlesbrough to a play-off spot, and their end-of-season form deserves some credit all in all.

The Robins are unbeaten in eight on home soil and will likely prove a tough test for Sheffield United in this mouthwatering encounter.

How to watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd in the UK

Fans in the UK can watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

You can get Sky Sports on your TV with one of Sky's various packages, although they come with a minimum 24-month contract, so they are a bit of a commitment and investment.

For those not wanting to enter into a long-term contract, you can get all 12 Sky Sports channels through the third-party streaming platform Now TV, which is currently £26 a month for your first six months.

Watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd in the US

In the US, you can stream Bristol City vs Sheff Utd on CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video with kick-off at 4pm ET.

Paramount+ is owned by American network CBS, the official broadcaster for the EFL. Monthly subscriptions start at $7.99.

Amazon Prime Video is available for $8.99 a month in the US.

Are there any Bristol City vs Sheff Utd free streams?

As it stands, there are no streaming services showing Bristol City vs Sheff Utd for free.

In Canada, DAZN are offering a free trial, so new customers could technically watch for free before cancelling if they didn't think they'd get enough value out of sticking around.

The cheapest streamer is Fancode in India, who are offering a game pass for just ₹15 (£0.14) or a Championship season pass for ₹99 (less than £1). Fancode is geo-restricted to India.

Watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Bristol City vs Sheff United is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd streams globally

Can I watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd in Canada? DAZN is the official broadcaster of the EFL in Canada. Prices start from $29.99 a month, or $199 upfront for a year-long plan.

Can I watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd in Australia? The rights holder for the Championship in Australia is beIN Sports, with Thursday's game shown on beIN Sports 3 and online via the beIN Sports Connect streaming platform. Subscriptions cost $14.99 a month, or $149.99 for a year.

Can I watch Bristol City vs Sheff Utd in New Zealand? Similarly to Australia, Championship football is accessible in New Zealand via beIN Sports Connect, for the same prize of $14.99 a month.