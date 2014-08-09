Championship Wrap: Cherries score four

Marc Pugh gave Eddie Howe's side the lead in the opening minute of the new campaign, and that set the tone for a brilliant performance from the visitors.

Debutant Callum Wilson struck either side of Yann Kermorgant's 50th-minute goal as Huddersfield found themselves four down just after the hour.

And things could have been even worse for Mark Robins' men had Wilson not spurned the opportunity for a hat-trick in missing a penalty 14 minutes from time.

After problematic pre-seasons, Leeds United and Blackpool both suffered opening-day defeats.

Leeds were beaten 2-0 at Millwall courtesy of an early goal from Mark Beevers and a late Shaun Williams penalty, while Blackpool - who were only able to name four substitutes - lost by the same scoreline at Nottingham Forest.

Blackpool boss Jose Riga only had 12 professionals available to him at the City Ground, and his side were consigned to an unsurprising defeat by first-half strikes from new Forest signings Michail Antonio and Chris Burke.

Derby County, beaten in the Championship play-off final by QPR in May, were made to wait for their opening goal of the new season as newly promoted Rotherham United did a good job in keeping last season's top scorers quiet.

Midfielder Jeff Hendrick was on hand eight minutes from time to snatch all three points for Steve McClaren's team.

Fulham's first game back in the second tier following their relegation from the Premier League ended in defeat as Mick McCarthy's Ipswich Town survived a late comeback to win 2-1 at Portman Road.

Wigan Athletic, meanwhile, had a stoppage-time leveller from James McArthur to thank for claiming a 2-2 draw at home to Reading.

Elsewhere, Birmingham City went down 2-0 at Middlesbrough, and Bolton Wanderers were beaten 3-0 at Watford.

Giles Coke struck a superb winner for Sheffield Wednesday against 10-man Brighton and Hove Albion, and Tommy Smith's 85th-minute equaliser earned Brentford a 1-1 draw against Charlton Athletic.