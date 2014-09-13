Championship Wrap: Fulham lose yet again

Felix Magath's side are yet to win in the league this season and have taken just one point from a possible 18 as they struggle to adapt to life in the second tier.

Glenn Murray showed his Championship pedigree with the opening goal on his Reading debut and Fulham's task was made even tougher when Matt Smith was sent off for a lunge on Hope Akpan.

Murray added his second early in the second half to cap a fine display and Nick Blackman grabbed his first league goal of the campaign with five minutes to play.

Fulham slip to the foot of the division on goal difference after Blackpool held third-placed Wolves to a goalless draw at Bloomfield Road.

Bolton Wanderers occupy the third relegation place after they failed to score for a second successive game in a 0-0 draw with Sheffield Wednesday, who saw a Stevie May goal disallowed.

With leaders Nottingham Forest playing Derby County on Sunday, Norwich City moved level with Stuart Pearce's men courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Cardiff City.

Neil Adams' men found themselves 2-0 behind at half-time after goals from Joe Ralls and Aron Gunnarsson gave Cardiff an excellent start.

However, a spirited second-half display saw the visitors score four times with Cameron Jerome netting the final goal in the 87th minute.

Yoni Buyens scored the only goal for Charlton Athletic as they maintained their unbeaten start with a 1-0 victory over Watford at The Valley and Brentford edged a five-goal thriller against Brighton and Hove Albion 3-2.

Goals from Moses Odubajo, Andre Gray and Jonathan Douglas gave the newly promoted side a third win of the season and kept them in the top six.

Blackburn Rovers came out on top in their Lancashire derby with Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park, the hosts winning 3-1 thanks to Ben Marshall's double and a Jordan Rhodes strike, while Ivan Ramis missed a penalty for Wigan.

Grant Leadbitter denied Huddersfield Town a point as the Middlesbrough midfielder converted a 92nd-minute penalty to complete a 2-1 win, while Ipswich Town beat Millwall 2-0.

Elsewhere, Jordan Bowery earned Rotherham United a 1-1 draw at Bournemouth and Leeds United snatched a 1-1 draw of their own at Birmingham City.