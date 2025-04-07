How Birmingham City can be promoted back to the Championship this week

By published

As we approach the business end of the season, promotion and relegations are starting to be setttled

An exterior shot of Birmingham City&#039;s St. Andrew&#039;s stadium
Birmingham City are on the brink of promotion back to the Championship (Image credit: Alamy)

It’s only been a week since the clocks changed, but with spring in the air, the first promotions and relegations are being settled in English football.

Southampton suffered the ignominy of being the first team to have their fate confirmed this season when their relegation back to the Championship was confirmed following Sunday’s defeat to Tottenham with eight games of the season remaining.

That sets a new record for the earliest relegation in Premier League history and another new Championship team for the 2025/26 campaign could also be confirmed this week.

When can Birmingham City be promoted?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 16: Krystian Bielik of Birmingham City is held back from the melee during the Sky Bet League One match between Birmingham City FC and Wrexham AFC at St Andrews at Knighthead Park on September 16, 2024 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images)

Birmingham City have moved clear of Wrexham in the League One title race (Image credit: Getty Images)

The battle for the League One title appears to be all but over, with big-spending Birmingham City beginning the week with a whopping 11-point lead at the top, with two games in hand to boot.

The Blues claimed a 38th win of the season on Saturday when they swept aside Barnsley 6-2 at St Andrews, extending their club record for the number of wins in a season.

Tom Brady

Birmingham City investor Tom Brady (Image credit: Alamy)

The victory also saw them maintain their sizable gap over second-place Wrexham and has neatly set the stage for a promotion-securing victory this week.

Should Chris Davies’ side beat Peterborough United on Tuesday evening they will move onto 95 points and will have secured a top-two place and promotion back to the second tier with six games to spare. Even if they don’t win against the Posh, promotion will also be there is if third-placed Wycombe drop points away at Huddersfield that same evening.

It could turn out to be a memorable week for the Blues, who will again face Peterborough on Sunday afternoon, this time at Wembley in the Football League Trophy final with silverware on the line.

The League One points record is also in the Blues’ sights, with Wolves’ tally of 103 points in the 2013/14 the current mark, while the 106 points that Reading won in the 2005/06 Championship to set the all-time EFL record also under threat.

Jay Stansfield of Fulham looks on during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Brentford FC at Craven Cottage on August 20, 2022 in London, England.

Birmingham City signed Jay Stansfield from Fulham for £10million this summer (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Birmingham suffered relegation from the Championship last season, but were aggressive in the transfer market last summer, topping the £25million mark, including a League One record-breaking fee to sign Fulham striker Jay Stansfield for more than £10million.

The 22-year-old has gone on to net 23 goals in all competitions to fire the Blues into pole position, with another big-spending side in Wrexham currently leading the chasing pack for the other automatic promotion spot.

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.

More about stories
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.

Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Real Madrid star could complete lucrative Middle East move against Carlo Ancelotti's wishes: report
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.

Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
See more latest
Most Popular
Aaron Ramsdale of Southampton during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur FC and Southampton FC at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 06, 2025 in London, England.
Aaron Ramsdale ready for cut-price reunion after joining unwanted club: report
Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, looks on during the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg match between Manchester City FC and Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium on May 17, 2023 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)
Real Madrid star could complete lucrative Middle East move against Carlo Ancelotti's wishes: report
Manchester City target Lamine Yamal in action for Spain against Croatia at Euro 2024.
Manchester City in 'historic' offer for Lamine Yamal: report
(L-R) Pedro Rodriguez of FC Barcelona, Jeremy Mathieu of FC Barcelona, Munir El Haddadi of FC Barcelona, Douglas of FC Barcelona, Javier Mascherano of FC Barcelona, Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona, Adriano of FC Barcelona with Champions League trophy during the UEFA Champions League final match between Barcelona and Juventus on June 6, 2015 at the Olympic stadium in Berlin, Germany.(Photo by VI Images via Getty Images)
Lionel Messi's former Barcelona team-mate now works in a sports shop, 10 years after lifting the Champions League
Sporting striker and Arsenal target Viktor Gyokeres
Arsenal report: Viktor Gyokeres has given agreement to join
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘It’s hard to know which players could become presenters, but I see two current footballers who could be good pundits’ Gary Lineker tips duo for TV careers after retirement
Gary Lineker has an exclusive interview with FourFourTwo
‘Italia 90 is the one thing I look back on and think ‘If only’, because we would have had a real chance in the final – winning a World Cup is immortality, it’s forever’ Gary Lineker tells FFT about the biggest regret from his playing career
Gary Lineker
‘I was glad I went to Barcelona, it was a madhouse but it was wonderful – it shouldn’t have been a hard decision to go there, but I was happy at Everton’ Gary Lineker tells FFT about his move from Goodison Park to the Camp Nou
Gary Lineker
‘As I was delivering the first line in my pants, all I could see in my peripheral vision was four shoulders going up and down, of Alan Shearer and Ian Wright giggling’ Gary Lineker tells FFT about the night he hosted Match of the Day in his underwear
9 Aug 1997: Karl-Heinz Riedle of Liverpool jumps above Dean Blackwell of Wimbledon during the FA Carling Premiership match at Selhurst Park in London, England. The match was drawn 1-1. \ Mandatory Credit: Shaun Botterill /Allsport
‘It was an incredible experience to go to Liverpool. I sang a Bavarian song for my initiation but it didn’t last long – after 30 seconds I got beer over my head’: German star reveals unruly welcome at Anfield from his team-mates