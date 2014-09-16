Championship Wrap: Norwich top, Cardiff lose

Three second-half goals saw Norwich to a comprehensive 3-0 victory at Brentford on Tuesday.

Norwich have made a fine start to the campaign following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

And they have now been rewarded with top spot after seven matches thanks to Alexander Tettey's 68th-minute strike, which was followed up by a quick-fire Cameron Jerome double.

Jerome grabbed his first goal of the night in the 75th minute before sealing the points eight minutes later for his third in two games.

Breathing down their necks, though, are a Watford side who edged Blackpool 1-0 in the absence of new manager Oscar Garcia.

Garcia could not take his place in the dugout after being hospitalised with chest pains.

Yet Watford prospered in his absence, Matej Vydra's 68th-minute penalty enough to overcome crisis club Blackpool, who are second-bottom without a win.

Solskjaer's days in Cardiff could be limited after the Welsh club crashed to back-to-back defeats, beaten 1-0 by Middlesbrough.

The Norwegian's future was cast into doubt following Cardiff's 4-2 defeat to Norwich on Saturday, having led 2-0 at half-time.

And Solskjaer is expected to be the subject of much debate yet again after Kike's goal two minutes in was enough to give Middlesbrough the points and leave Cardiff winless in four games.

In other results, Leeds United came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-1.

Andrew Surman opened the scoring for Bournemouth after six minutes but that is as good as it got for the hosts as Leeds staged a second-half fightback.

Souleymane Doukara equalised in the 67th minute before Giuseppe Bellusci put Leeds ahead courtesy of a stunning free-kick 15 minutes later.

And Mirco Antenucci completed the comeback in the final minute of normal time as Leeds rose to 13th in the standings.

Simon Cox's brace inspired Reading to a 3-2 victory at home to Millwall, who had overturned a two-goal deficit before the Republic of Ireland international netted the match-winning goal six minutes from time.

Unbeaten Charlton Athletic and Wolves played out a 1-1 draw in a match that pitted fifth against fourth.

A second-half hat-trick from Joe Mason helped Bolton Wanderers to their first win of the season, a 3-2 win over Rotherham United.

Elsewhere, Brighton's indifferent start to the season continued after they were beaten 2-0 by Ipswich Town.

Sheffield Wednesday accounted for lowly Birmingham City 2-0, while Huddersfield Town and Wigan Athletic ended 0-0.