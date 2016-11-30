Chapecoense pay tribute to 'eternal champions'

Chapecoense posted a moving tribute after the plane carrying the team to Colombia crashed, killing 71 people.

Only six people survived after the plane, flying to Medellin, crashed in Cerro Gordo, La Union, on Monday.

In a video on Facebook, accompanied by the words 'Eternal champions', Chapecoense paid tribute to their lost players.

The club were flying to Colombia to play the first leg of the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

"Today, we woke up with a new challenge.

"As life has taught us a different lesson.

"Our warriors became heroes.

"And their lives have been eternized.

"In a battle that made the world stop.

"Today, our match has no final whistle.

"Together, we are more than 11.

"Oh, the glorious Green that grows.

"Among states, you are always the splendour.

"On happy times, on difficult times.

"My Hurricane, you are always a winner."