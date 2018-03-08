Chapecoense sign Follmann to be club ambassador

Former Chapecoense goalkeeper Jackson Follmann has rejoined the Brazilian club in an ambassadorial role.

The 25-year-old was one of three players to survive the November 2016 plane crash as the team travelled to Medellin to play in the Copa Sudamericana final against Atletico Nacional.

While team-mates Neto and Alan Ruschel recovered to return to action, Follmann was forced to retire after losing part of his right leg in the accident that claimed a total of 71 lives.

However, he is now back on the books at Chape, signing a deal to work in their public relations department.

Follmann attended the Laureus Awards last month, picking up the honour of Best Sporting Moment after Chapecoense qualified for the 2018 Copa Libertadores.