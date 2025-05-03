Revealed: Former Chelsea star Tore Andre Flo explains which current League One club he’s supported since he was eight years old – and why he’s excited for their future

Tore Andre Flo became a hero at Stamford Bridge after playing more than 150 games for Chelsea during his career – but he’s revealed that the London club were not his first love in English football.

Flo also went on to represent Sunderland, Leeds United and MK Dons, but he grew up in Norway supporting a rather surprising club.

Many in the Scandinavian country choose to follow Manchester United or Liverpool, but Flo opted for a side that have been playing in the third tier of English football this season.

Flo's team revealed

That club is Birmingham City, who were a top division side when Flo’s brother handed him a replica jersey of the West Midlands club in the early 1980s. From then on, they were his team.

“Yes, it’s true, it’s a team I’ve been following since I was eight years old,” he confirmed. “I do have a look at them all the time to see how they're doing.

“I was absolutely delighted to see them get promoted to the Championship recently. Hopefully they can get back into the Premier League within the next few years – everyone would love to see them and Aston Villa renew hostilities.”

Birmingham have romped to the League One title this season – on Wednesday, they broke an English record by reaching 108 points, the highest total in Football League history, and with a game still to play.

The club have invested heavily in their playing staff since a takeover in 2023, by a consortium that includes NFL legend Tom Brady.

“Now that they’ve gone up, I feel that there are a lot of exciting things on the horizon, at the club,” says Flo, speaking in association with goldenpanda.com.

“People around the club seem to be positive and looking at the future in a way that excites everyone. It’s a great time to be a Birmingham City fan.

“I’ve been there quite a bit in the past, cheering them on. I love watching them and being at St Andrews.

“When I’ve been there, the club knows that I’ve been supporting them a little bit. When I was working with Chelsea (as loan player technical coach), I went to see some players there.

“They’ve always treated me well and I’m looking forward to going back there when I get the chance.”