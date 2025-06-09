West Ham United have issued a statement regarding striker Michail Antonio’s future with the club as he continues to recover from a car accident he suffered in December.

The Hammers striker’s contract with the club is set to expire on June 30, with Antonio’s appearance for club coming in a 3-1 defeat to Leicester City at the start of December.

Shortly after that, the 35-year-old was involved in an accident that saw his Ferrari skid off the road and strike a tree in Epping Forest. Antonio suffered a broken leg and had to recover in hospital for three weeks.

West Ham issue Michail Antonio statement

The forward's contract is due to expire on June 30 (Image credit: Getty Images)

As per Premier League rules, West Ham have submitted their retained list in which they address the striker’s ‘unique situation’.

The Hammers have therefore delayed a decision on the Jamaican international’s future and say a formal decision will be made when the time is ‘right and appropriate’. For administrative purposes, he will be listed as a free transfer.

Antonio joined West Ham from Nottingham Forest in a £7million move in 2015 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Given Michail Antonio’s unique situation, following his serious road traffic accident in December 2024, there will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate,” their statement reads.

“However, as his current contract is also due to expire on 30 June, for the purposes of the Premier League Retained List procedure at the end of the 2024/25 season, Michail will be listed as a free transfer.

“As a long-serving, highly-respected player, and a much-loved member of the West Ham family, the Club’s absolute priority at this time is to support Michail personally in his journey to resume playing at the highest level.”

Antonio, who signed for West Ham from Nottingham Forest for £7million in 2015, has scored 68 goals in 268 appearances for the Hammers and is the club’s Premier League record goalscorer.

Antonio in action for Jamaica during the 2022 CONCACAF Gold Cup (Image credit: Alamy)

This news comes after Antonio released a video on Instagram at the weekend, documenting his recovery from the crash showing him learning how to walk again, with the caption: ‘Faith will overcome all challenges’.

Elsewhere on the club’s retained list, the Hammers confirmed the previous news that Aaron Cresswell, Lukasz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings will all leave the club at the end of the month, as will French defender Kurt Zouma, who has been on loan with Saudi Pro League side Al-Orobah FC.

Youngsters Dondre Abraham and Mehmet Halim will also depart on June 30.