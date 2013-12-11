Chelsea always in control, says Mourinho

Demba Ba scored the only goal in the 10th minute of Wednesday's match, sealing top spot in Group E for the Premier League side, before Chelsea took their foot off the gas.

Despite seeing his side fail to build on that early lead, Mourinho believes the result was never in doubt.

"We had the game always under control," he said. "Since the first minute, we had the ball; we had the chances; we had the corners; we had the dominance.

"The second goal didn’t arrive and when the second goal doesn’t arrive the opponent is alive and fighting for a shock result.

"In the beginning of the second half when we know Basel (who could have prevented Chelsea topping the group) is losing (at Schalke) and we know the point is enough for us, from that moment we are in a comfortable situation where we can control the play without taking any risks."

"Now (we can) forget the Champions League until 2014."

Captain John Terry stressed the importance of Chelsea topping their group.

"We're still improving and we can still get better for sure," said the defender.

"It was important for us to top our group. Some good teams have topped their groups."