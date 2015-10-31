Chelsea defeat 'out of our hands', says Mourinho

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho claims his side's defeat to Liverpool was "out of our hands" and has alleged a lack of respect towards his players.

Ramires put the home side in front at Stamford Bridge but two goals from Philippe Coutinho and one from Christian Benteke sealed a 3-1 win, Jurgen Klopp's first in the Premier League.

Mourinho refused to offer comment on any issue surrounding the game or his Chelsea future when speaking to television reporters after the match but was keen to take the blame away from his players during his media conference.

"I'd like to listen more than being questioned," he said initially, before stating: "There are things that are out of our hands.

"Two minutes extra time [at the end of the first half], we concede the goal on two minutes 35 seconds.

"Then what happened in the second half, everything, is a consequence of some crucial moments.

"Moments that the stadium saw, the players more than see, the players felt it, from now, what happens is just a consequence.

"I have some players really sad in the dressing room and I am full of respect for them. We see it match after match.

"As professionals they are not getting the respect they deserve. I don't think we, myself and them, are not going to have a great Saturday dinner, even families for sure.

"They have the same feelings that we have and I'm really sorry with that lack of respect for professionals."

Asked to explain his remarks about respect, Mourinho added: "You are all intelligent guys. If you want to write, you write.

"Next press conference I will bring you nice glasses, maybe you see the game in a better way."

Mourinho was incensed on the touchline when referee Mark Clattenburg refused to issue a second yellow card to Lucas Leiva for a blatant trip on Ramires, but he refused to comment on the officials for fear of another Football Association sanction.

"What do you think? You are not punished by the FA. I'm punished if I tell you," he said.

"Now I go home, I go find a sad family. I will try to watch some of the rugby [World Cup final] and disconnect a little bit from this.

"Then I will start preparing the training session for tomorrow morning and the game for Wednesday [against Dynamo Kiev]."