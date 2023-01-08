Chelsea in shirt tribute to Gianluca Vialli ahead of FA Cup clash vs Manchester City

By Ben Hayward
published

Chelsea paid tribue to their former player and manager Gianluca Villa ahead of the FA Cup tie against Manchester City

Chelsea players wearing the number 9 shirt in the warm-up ahead of their FA Cup clash against Manchester City in a tribute to their former player and manager Gianluca Vialli following his recent death.
Chelsea's players paid tribue to the club's popular former striker and manager Gianluca Vialli ahead of their FA Cup third-round clash against Manchester City.

Vialli, a big success as a player and a manager at Stamford Bridge in the 1990s, sadly passed away on Friday following a lengthy battle with cancer.

And ahead of their fixture at the Etihad on Sunday, Chelsea's players all wore his number 9 shirt in the pre-match warm-up.

A minute's applause was also observed by players and fans, with Vialli's image appearing on the big screen before kick-off.

Following the news of his death at the age of just 58, Chelsea paid tribute to their former player and manager.

See more

"As soon as he walked through the door at Stamford Bridge when already a global football star, Luca declared his wish to become a Chelsea legend," the club said on its website. "It is a target he undoubtedly reached, revered for his work on the pitch and in the dugout during some of the most successful years in our history."

"Loved by fans, players and staff at Stamford Bridge, Luca will be sorely missed not just by the Chelsea community, but the entire footballing world, including in his native Italy, where he was such an iconic figure."

Vialli scored 40 goals in 88 appearances for Chelsea, winning three trophies as a player and five more as manager after his retirement.

