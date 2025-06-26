The Tottenham 2025/26 away kit is out: and it's mysterious and bold

Djed Spence poses in Tottenham's new away kit for the 2025/26 season

The Tottenham 2025/26 away kit is out – and FourFourTwo are huge fans.

Premier League sides are beginning to release their new jerseys ahead of kick-off for the new campaign in August, and Spurs' moody-looking away kit gets a huge thumbs up from us.

Dark and bold, the Nike design features interesting details with Champions League nights under the lights set to return for the Lilywhites next term.

The Tottenham 2025/26 away kit takes inspiration from the club's iconic slogan

Tottenham's new away kit is a dark-toned shirt designed for European nights (Image credit: Tottenham Hotspur FC)

The design pays tribute to London after dark, with aura personified. It's the first black kit for Tottenham in over a decade and pays homage to that iconic 14/15 jersey that looked brilliant under Mauricio Pochettino.

A little more sleek and modern, London's nightscape is referenced throughout, with the heavy black details complemented by white and grey features that result in a crisp jersey.

A sleek and full of character design, Tottenham have smashed it out of the park with their 2025/26 away kit.

Modelled by stars from both Tottenham's men's and women's teams, the likes of Djed Spence, Dominic Solanke, Heung-min Son, Ella Morris and Jess Naz all feature in the release images.

It arrives under the banner ‘In Darkness We Dare’ – a bold twist on the club’s esteemed motto as they mark a welcome return to Champions League away nights.

Tottenham's badge, along with the classic Nike logo, accompanies shirt sponsor AIA to make a simplistic shirt feel so modern.

Grey trimming around the collar with 'SPURS' placed neatly on the back adds the finishing touches to what could be a classic for years to come in north London.

Image 1 of 6 Dominic Solanke poses in Tottenham's new away kit (Image credit: Nike / Spurs) Heung-min Son poses in Tottenham's new away kit (Image credit: Nike / Spurs) Pedro Porro shows off Tottenham's new away kit (Image credit: Nike / Spurs) Jess Naz stylishly wears Tottenham's new away kit (Image credit: Nike / Spurs) Ella Morris in Tottenham's new away kit for 2025/26 (Image credit: Nike / Spurs) Guglielmo Vicario gives us his best smoulder in Tottenham's new away kit (Image credit: Spurs / Nike)

"Stunning, black, can't go wrong. I think it looks great," said Ella Morris in Spurs' behind-the-scenes video released via their YouTube channel. "Yeah, it's very nice. It's a top colour - very good," added goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario.

Fellow players Son, Spence and Naz also featured throughout the sneak peek, and you can watch the footage via Tottenham's official platforms.