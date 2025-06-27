ITV has announced that former England international Eni Aluko will be part of its punditry team for the Women’s European Championship next month.

Premier League legend Ian Wright has not been included in the broadcaster’s line-up for the competition in Switzerland, however, where Sarina Wiegman’s England will attempt to defend the title of European champions.

Aluko and Wright engaged in a public disagreement earlier this year after the former Lioness, who played more than 100 times for England, named Wright as one of the men she believed to have ‘blocked’ media opportunities for female pundits.

Eni Aluko accused Ian Wright of 'blocking opportunities' for female pundits (Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked by BBC Women’s Hour about Wright’s contributions to the women’s game, Aluko said that men should be aware that “there’s a finite amount of opportunities” and the women’s game needs to ensure that women are “not blocked from having a pathway” into women’s football broadcasting.

Wright was a ridiculous target and Aluko later directed an apology to the ex-Arsenal man, described by ITV as an “incredible advocate”, but it met with a chilly reception.

Ian Wright is a regular on UK football coverage

“I’ve got to say I’m very disappointed by what Eni has said,” Wright posted on social media. “She knows how I’ve helped her, supported her publicly.

“And I know the previous conversations she’s had with me and my management. So, for me, I’ve seen your apology on social media, but I can’t accept it.”

Aluko missed out on England’s Nations League thrashing of Portugal last month as ITV offered Wright its robust backing but will return to the screen in July.

“His absence is not believed to be related to his spat with Aluko,” reports the Mirror.

Eni Aluko played more than 100 times for England (Image credit: Naomi Baker / Getty Images)

Wright has been a consistent supporter of women’s football over the years, speaking with honesty and insight where some other male pundits could be accused of lacking the same approach.

Aluko’s apology acknowledged that fact but the 33-cap man was evidently affronted by her comments.

“It was wrong for Ian’s name to be raised in that conversation, and for that I sincerely apologise. I’ve known and worked with Ian for many years and have nothing but love and respect for him,” said Aluko.

England’s Women’s Euro defence gets underway on Saturday, July 5 against France in Zurich.

Wiegman’s Lionesses will also face the Netherlands, again in Zurich, and Wales in St Gallen as they look to successfully navigate a very tricky Group D.

They became European champions on home soil in 2022 and reached the final of the World Cup the following year, losing out to host nation Australia in the final.