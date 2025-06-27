Arsenal 'reach agreement' for next signing, with surprise Ebere Eze move in crosshairs: report

Eberechi Eze was let go by Arsenal as a store

Arsenal have reached an agreement for their next signing, with Eberechi Eze on the radar.

The Gunners have had a quiet summer so far, with the club linked with two expensive centre-forwards in Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres, and all other business taking a backseat until now.

But that looks to be changing, with Arsenal now advanced in several deals at once this week.

Arsenal completing four deals at once, as the Gunners' squad is reshaped

Arsenal have agreed a deal for Kepa Arrizabalaga (Image credit: Getty Images)

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has given his “here we go” sign-off to two deals in N5, with Kepa Arrizabalaga said to have been agreed earlier this week, in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Hot on the heels of bringing in the Chelsea goalkeeper, Arsenal tied up another star from a London rival, with Romano confirming the capture of Brentford's Christian Norgaard with another post on X (formerly Twitter).

Christian Norgaard is Arsenal-bound (Image credit: Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

In addition to this pair, Spanish outlet AS says via Sport Witness that the North Londoners have reached an agreement to bring in Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera, with transfer expert Ben Jacobs writing for GIVEMESPORT that Ebere Eze has been added to Arsenal's shortlist.

Mosquera has been targeted for valuable cover at the back, with Arteta losing a player in Thomas Partey who filled in at right-back last season – while William Saliba has no natural backup, with Jurrien Timber and Ben White both right-backs in the Gunners' system.

Eze, meanwhile, is a target to compete for the left-wing spot in the side, though his ability as a playmaker means that he could well slot into either no.8 position, too.

FourFourTwo understands that Rodrygo of Real Madrid is still the main target in wide areas, with Anthony Gordon seriously liked for that position, too.

Cristhian Mosquera is wanted in defence by Arsenal (Image credit: Cristian Trujillo/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images)

According to Jacobs, Eze's release clause is set at £68 million, meaning that Arsenal could expect to spend around £150m this summer on Martin Zubimendi, Norgaard, Kepa, Mosquera and Eze, before bringing in one or Sesko or Gyokeres up front.

Eze is valued at €55m by Transfermarkt.