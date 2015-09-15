Chelsea players still behind Mourinho, insists Begovic

Asmir Begovic has insisted that the Chelsea players are still fully behind manager Jose Mourinho irrespective of their poor start to the 2015-16 campaign.

The Premier League champions sit 17th in the table with a mere four point from five games, yet the squad remain confident Mourinho is the right man for the job.

"You can see what makes Mourinho the best manager in the world. We're behind him," Begovic said.

"The manager has led from the front from the first day. He's as motivated as ever.

"He's prepared well, but things have not gone our way. We're not going to feel sorry for ourselves."

Chelsea take a break from domestic action to launch their Champions League campaign against Maccabi Tel Aviv on Wednesday and Begovic hopes a good result in Europe can get them back on track.

"We are all looking forward to the game against Maccabi. A good performance and result can kickstart our season," he added.

"We have some of the best players in the world who know how to get results. It is always disappointing when things are not going well, but confidence is still high.

"This is the highest level in club football, testing yourself against the best, so I'm very excited. It's great being part of this group – it's been great from the first minute."