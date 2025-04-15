‘I support Maresca but his job will rely on Champions League qualification’ Chelsea legend Gus Poyet urges club to back the manager this summer

Enzo Maresca's job could be in trouble if Chelsea fail to qualify for next season's Champions League.

It’s fair to say stability hasn’t been too high on Chelsea’s priority list since the club was taken over by Todd Boehly’s Clearlake Capital in the summer of 2022.

Since then, Chelsea have changed their manager several times and famously spent more than £1 billion on new players. Despite the heavy investment, the Blues are at risk of failing to qualify for next season’s Champions League. Currently sixth in the table, a point behind Manchester City in fifth and level on points with Aston Villa in seventh, Enzo Maresca’s side have it all to do between now and the end of the campaign.

But even if the Italian fails to get his squad over the line, he deserves to stay in his position next term. That is, according to former Chelsea star Gus Poyet.

Ex Chelsea man Gus Poyet: 'It's always a difficult time for a manager in England because of the urgency there.'

Gus Poyet played for Chelsea before becoming a Premier League manager.

“In terms of analysing from outside and from the club’s point of view, independently of the result of the race for European qualification, I would like the manager to stay, because I think time is key,” The Uruguayan former midfielder tells FourFourTwo on behalf of Discasino . “Okay, I know it's a cliche and every manager preaches that, but it is essential to success.

"I was saying just last week to certain people, were talking about my time in charge of Brighton, that it took me a certain amount of time and a summer transfer window to really get my ideas in place. That is always a difficult time for a manager in England because of the urgency there.

Chelsea's ownership haven't been the most patient (Image credit: Getty)

"In Greece, it was quicker. In Bordeaux, it was very quick. So depending on the understanding between you, the club, the players, the fans, the press, it can take a long time for a coach to really bed in his ideas at a club.

"So I hope the whole coaching staff at Chelsea stay and get another proper summer behind them, and make some strong decisions about the ones they want to keep and the ones they want to sell."

Poyet acknowledges that Chelsea have invested heavily in young players, but feels they've had long enough together not to rely on excuses.

"People say a lot about the age of this Chelsea team but they’re not all youngsters anymore," he says.

Chelsea have struggled this season at times (Image credit: Alamy)

"It’s time a lot of them stepped up and made a difference. I really support Maresca but I do think it could be problematic for him if they don’t qualify for the Champions League – he will be relying on that to keep his job, particularly given how many of the top teams are having a bad season.

"The likes of Manchester City and Man United have not been at their best – so the opportunity to make the top four has been there for everyone. I know there are other teams such as Newcastle United, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest pushing to reach the European spots but, before this season, Chelsea would have backed themselves to finish higher than those clubs. So yes, I want to see Maresca stay, but the pressure is on him."