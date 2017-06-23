Chelsea should forget Bakayoko and give Chalobah a chance - Wilkins

Chelsea should forget about signing Tiemoue Bakayoko from Monaco and give Nathaniel Chalobah a chance, according to Ray Wilkins.

Bakayoko was an integral part of Monaco's midfield as they claimed the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals, making 51 appearances in all competitions.

His impressive displays earned a first senior France cap in a friendly against Spain last March.

With reports Premier League champions Chelsea are circling and willing to pay in excess of £30million for Bakayoko, Wilkins expressed his dismay that Chalobah continues to be overlooked.

"I was really disappointed to read they are looking at Bakayoko from Monaco," Wilkins told talkSPORT.

"He is 22 years of age, French and doesn't get near the national side, but it was quoted Chelsea might be paying £32million.

"Well, in Nathaniel they have got a footballer that can play exactly the same but just needs an opportunity to get in there and play."

Referencing the European Under-21 Championship where Chalobah is currently representing England, Wilkins said: "You have seen already in the two games he has played up to now he looks a class act in and amongst people of his own age.

"Playing with the top-quality players that they have at Chelsea, he can only improve week to week."

A product of the Chelsea academy, Chalobah spent spells on loan at Watford, Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli before making his Premier League debut for the Blues last season.

The 22-year-old was on the fringes of Antonio Conte's squad, though, making 15 appearances in all competitions, 10 of which came as a substitute.