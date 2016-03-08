Chester: West Brom not safe yet

West Brom defender James Chester said manager Tony Pulis is not taking Premier League safety for granted despite watching his side take 10 points from their last four games.

Sunday's 1-0 win over Manchester United took WBA to 39 points, 14 clear of the relegation zone and just one shy of Pulis' magic 40-point mark.

And although it would take a disaster for WBA to be relegated, Chester said the team could not afford to take their foot off the pedal.

"We knew a few games ago that the run we had was really tough," he said.

"But to take 10 points from the last four games makes things a lot more comfortable for ourselves so we are really pleased with the run we’re on.

"Everybody is talking about the 40 point mark so with nine games to go, we should have put ourselves in a great position.

"The gaffer keeps talking about trying to continue our run because it’s just not easy to get points in this league."

West Brom return to Premier League action when they travel to Arsenal on Saturday, before welcoming third-bottom Norwich City the following week.