Chiellini rues Juventus' wastefulness

Giorgio Chiellini bemoaned Juventus' inability to take their chances after the Italian champions were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Sevilla in the Champions League.

The Europa League holders appeared to set out with the sole intention of frustrating their hosts and that plan proved successful in the end, as Jorge Sampaoli's men claimed a commendable point.

However, it was by no means straightforward for the visitors, with Gonzalo Higuain striking the crossbar in the second half before both Nico Pareja and Sergio Rico had to be alert to deny Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro respectively.

Chiellini rued Juve's failure to capitalise on the chances they created as well as urging his team-mates to improve their support to the attackers.

He told Mediaset: "We created a lot in the first half - it is a shame we were unable to score.

"We must do more and help our strikers with better service.

"The positive thing from the game is that we were compact and organised, so we didn't allow Sevilla any chances."

Dani Alves echoed the centre-back's call for improvement, while also suggesting Juve were not strong enough mentally during Wednesday's match.

He added: "In this competition you need to be strong psychologically and know how to make the most of every opportunity.

"We created several chances to score and played pretty well, but games don't always go the way you want them to."