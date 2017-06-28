Chile penalty hero Bravo: I was injured!

Chile penalty hero Claudio Bravo says he was unable to play at his normal level during the Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal due to injury.

Bravo saved all three Portugal penalties to send Chile into the final after the match ended 0-0, with Arturo Vidal, Charles Aranguiz and Alexis Sanchez all on target from the spot for the South Americans.

But despite keeping out poor spot-kicks from Ricardo Quaresma, Joao Moutinho and Nani, Manchester City goalkeeper Bravo - who arrived in Russia with a calf problem and only came into the first team for their last group game against Australia - was understated in his assessment of the match.

"I feel as I always do. I'm a very balanced person," he said. "I was injured and didn't play at my normal pace.

Faced penalties, saved penalties.Tonight belongs to Claudio Bravo! June 28, 2017

"But I normally take things calmly and this was a very special game for us. We were able to reach the final which is very important for us, we're completing a very successful cycle. We're happy to play in the final.

"I don't think it's only chance. I think you need to work a lot, you need to study your opponent. I think we played with our heads. We were quite tired at the end but playing with our heads as well as our hearts.

"I knew what I had to do. Of course we're very happy because we've been able to stop the European champions.

"Portugal had many chances to score. I think the game was quite balanced. Both teams showed great respect for the other.

"The secret, I think, is that we never stop believing in ourselves and we want to do everything we can to win. We still have one more game to win."